Top 5 predictions for RB Leipzig vs. PSG | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with RB Leipzig set to host PSG at the Red Bull Arena. Both teams played out an enthralling encounter in the reverse fixture which saw the Ligue 1 giants grind out a 3-2 win against the German team.

PSG are top of the Group A table with seven points from three games, while Leipzig remain at rock bottom with no points.

PSG have demonstrated their strength through their dominating displays in Europe. Mauricio Pochettino's side are also leading the French top flight by some margin.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are far from their very best post Julian Nagelsmann era. Under the guidance of new coach Jesse Marsch, they are eighth in the Bundesliga and remain without a point in Europe.

Given all of this, let's look at what this game potentially holds for both teams.

CL 2021-22: RB Leipzig vs. PSG predictions

#5 Angel Di Maria to start the game

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Argentine star Angel Di Maria missed previous matches in the Champions League due to suspension. But the 33-year old is expected to make his first start in Europe due to key absentees in PSG's lineup and Di Maria's brilliant form.

With the presence of superstars, Di Maria is down the pecking order for the Parisians. Yet the Argentine continues to insist on a starting place with his superb performances. Di Maria assisted one goal and scored another to inspire PSG's 2-1 win against Lille in their previous match.

Goal @goal Genius pass by Neymar.



Sweeping finish by Angel Di Maria.



PSG win it at the death 😅 Genius pass by Neymar. Sweeping finish by Angel Di Maria.PSG win it at the death 😅 https://t.co/trrwEClUWw

With Messi, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti injured, Pochettino will bank on Di Maria to have an impact.

#4 Christopher Nkunku to find the net

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With nine goals and five assists in all competitions, Christopher Nkunku is in explosive form. The sharpshooter is enjoying his career-best start to the campaign and has proven to be decisive for Leipzig in the final third.

The German team has scored six goals in the Champions League with Nkunku scoring four of them. The French forward's outrageous statistics are a testament to his importance and he will again carry Leipzig's hopes against PSG.

Goal @goal Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Champions League this season: one goal ⚽️



Christopher Nkunku in the Champions League this season: four goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲? Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Champions League this season: one goal ⚽️Christopher Nkunku in the Champions League this season: four goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲? https://t.co/JM81aRuSSy

Considering Nkunku's efficiency in front of goal, it is likely that he will end up putting the ball into the net.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra