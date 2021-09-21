Top 5 predictions for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup

The third round of the Carabao Cup is upon us, promising to give us a taste of knockout football early in the season. The Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup, is not as generous or respected as the FA Cup, Premier League, or UEFA Champions League. But that does not mean the Carabao Cup has no knack for producing high-stakes, nail-biting encounters.

This week, all the big Premier League clubs are entering the competition, which automatically brings more excitement and drama.

Today, we will analyze the upcoming round-three Carabao Cup fixtures and give you our top-five predictions for the week. Now, without further ado, let us get to it.

#5 Sheffield United and Southampton to be locked in an unpredictable tussle

Sheffield United v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield United and Southampton famously went up against one another in the 2014 Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Against all odds, Sheffield United got the better of the Saints, booking their place in the semi-finals.

This year, the EFL Championship side have registered two consecutive wins in the last two rounds of the Carabao Cup and look set for another. Southampton, meanwhile, are still without a win in the Premier League. But they thrashed Newport County 8-0 in the last round of the Cup. They will look to bag another important win tonight.

Packed with unpredictability and sky-high stakes, Southampton’s trip to Sheffield seems destined to be memorable.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur to have a tough time at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A couple of gameweeks back, Tottenham Hotspur were flying high in the Premier League. They had a 100 percent win record, which included a victory over Manchester City, and were playing an impressive brand of football. Now, without a win in their last three games across all competitions, last year’s Carabao Cup finalists are looking for some inspiration.

The seventh-placed side in the Premier League are making the tricky trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. Generally, 15th-placed Wolves should not pose a threat to Spurs, but given the north London team’s recent run, an upset cannot be discarded.

Considering Tottenham will be in Premier League action against Arsenal on Sunday, they are likely to rest some of their key players. Wolves could look to make the most of the opportunity by fielding a considerably stronger team.

The two sides met in the Premier League in August, which saw Spurs clinch a narrow 1-0 win. This time, Wolves will do everything in their power to turn the previous scoreline in their favor.

