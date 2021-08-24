Top 5 Premier League clubs with the greatest increase in squad market value this year

The brief wait has come to an end and football fans around the world are gaga over the start of the latest edition of the Premier League. Top-flight football in England has a lot to bring to the table this term.

Expensive arrivals, managerial and team transitions, and the ever-intense competition have got fans on the edge of their seats. A fortnight after the competition kicked off, we have already had a decent amount of nail-biting moments to look back on.

The Premier League is home to numerous top-level clubs. The same reflects in competition between them on and off the pitch. While the players battle it out on the turf to come on top, there's a lot happening behind the curtains to fuel the club.

That includes the signing of potential players, increasing the club's market value and many such aspects. Since the start of the calendar year, many teams' squad market value has increased significantly.

Top 5 Premier League clubs whose squad market values have increased the most this year

(Stats as per Transfermarkt)

#5 Leicester City (+£64.44m)

Leicester City is expected to pose a threat to Premier League's 'Big 6'

Leicester City's constant efforts to challenge the Premier League's Big 6 have yielded great results. The Foxes' only title (2015-16) was the result of the same.

Many expected Leicester's run to be a 'one-season wonder'. However, that hasn't been the case in the seasons that have followed. Despite losing some of their key players to bigger clubs, Leicester has managed to regularly finish in the top 10 (except for 2016-17).

The club has invested extensively in youth programs, new training grounds and also in roping in former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers. The squad is currently valued at £501.39m, which is an increase 14.7% since the start of this year, when it was valued at £436.95m

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗥 👔



▪️ Controlled game against Wolves

▪️ The Irons present a great challenge

▪️ Optimistic of Barnes' future

▪️ Impressed with Vardy's all-round performance



Read Brendan Rodgers' in-depth #WhuLei preview ⤵️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 23, 2021

#4 Brentford FC (+£78.80m)

Brentford marked their return to the PL with a sensational victory

Brentford FC's return to the top-tier was marked in style following a 2-0 victory against Arsenal at home in game week 1 of the Premier League. The club has spent the majority of their time in the lower divisions of England. However, they have made a comeback to the highest division by gaining promotion via the playoffs at the end of the 2020–21 Championship season.

The club's recently found brilliant form has paved the way for its increased reach. Which means more flow of funds and endorsements for The Bees.

Should they continue to maintain their presence in the Premier League, it's certain Brentford will continue to grow as a club and a brand. They will also be able to welcome better players into their squad.

🗣 Thomas on our opening win



"I said after the game that we need to celebrate every win, like we did in the Championship last year but, Saturday morning, you have to be focussed and looking towards Crystal Palace"#BrentfordFC #CRYBRE pic.twitter.com/NUrJ2KYxk3 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 19, 2021

As a combined result of their promotion and their form, Brentford's squad market value has increased by 108.5% since the start of the year, from £72.63m to £151.43m at the moment.

