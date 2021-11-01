Top 5 Premier League clubs who have missed the most big chances this season

The 2021-22 Premier League season is now 10 game weeks old and Chelsea are slowly edging ahead of the chasing pack. The Blues are three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool while Manchester City are third with two fewer points.

Liverpool are the best attacking side in the league, scoring 29 goals in 10 matches. Chelsea have scored three fewer goals compared to the Reds while both Manchester City and West Ham United have bagged 20 goals each.

But as teams have banged in goals, they have also missed quite a few easy chances. In this article, we will look at the five teams who have missed the most big chances in the Premier League so far.

While some teams on this list have paid the price for missing easy opportunities, others on this list have created in abundance to tide over their shortcomings.

Without further ado, here are five teams who have squandered the most number of big chances in the Premier League so far this season:

#5 Burnley - 14

Burnley dropped a surprise performance out of the blue, dismantling Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. It was the first win of the league season for Sean Dyche's men, who are currently languishing in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

The Clarets have, however, themselves to blame as they have missed as many as 14 big chances in the Premier League this season. Chris Wood has the biggest contribution in Burnley's tally of 14 big chances missed.

The former Leeds United forward has missed four gilt-edged opportunities in the Premier League so far. He is followed by James Tarkowski, who has missed three big chances. Wood was on the scoresheet in Burnley's win over Brentford and he will want to build momentum from the club's first league win of the season.

#4 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a mixed season so far, winning four and losing four of their nine Premier League matches. They have struggled to score freely though, bagging just nine goals so far. Only one club, Norwich City (3), have scored fewer this season.

Wolves have missed 16 big chances this season, which is a big reason behind their goal-scoring woes. Had even half of those gone in, Wolves would have been ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton in terms of goals scored.

Trincao has missed the most big chances for them with four. Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have also missed crucial chances, three each in the Premier League so far. Nelson Semedo has missed two big chances as well.

Two more clubs have missed as many big chances as Wolves in the ongoing Premier League season.

