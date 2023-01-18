Top 5 Premier League performances of recent years

The English Premier League is one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, with some of the best players and teams vying for the top spot each season.

Over the last few years, there have been some truly outstanding performances that have left fans and analysts alike in awe. From brave tales of underdogs to the stories of other unlikely winners, the league has seen it all.

That said, here are the top five best Premier League performances from the last five years.

5) Liverpool's 2019-20 season

Liverpool (Image via The Liverpool Offside)

Liverpool's 2019-20 season was one for the ages. They won the premiership with seven games to spare, setting a new record for the earliest Premier League title win in history.

They were led by their talismanic captain Jordan Henderson and the best defender in the world, Virgil van Dijk. They were also characterized by their high-pressing and fast-paced style of play, which was a joy to watch.

4) Manchester City's 2018-19 season

Manchester City Football Club (Image via MCFC)

Manchester City retained the premiership title in the 2018-19 season in one of the closest Premier League races in history. They also reached the final of the FA Cup but lost to Watford.

They were led by their midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and their top scorer, Sergio Aguero.

3) Tottenham's 2018-19 season

Tottenham’s 2018-19 Squad (Image via The Premier League)

Tottenham had a truly remarkable season in 2018-19, finishing as runners-up behind Manchester City and reaching the final of the Champions League. They were led by the brilliant play of Harry Kane, who won the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season, and midfield maestro Christian Eriksen.

2) Leicester City's 2015-16 season

Leicester City’s underdog victory (image via LCFC)

Leicester City's miraculous run to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season is one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history. Despite being 5000-1 outsiders to win the league at the start of the season, they managed to finish 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham.

The Foxes were led by their midfield star N'Golo Kante and their top scorer, Jamie Vardy.

1) Manchester City's 2017-18 season

Manchester City F.C. (Image via The Premiere League)

Manchester City had a truly dominant season in 2017-18, setting a new record for the most points ever earned in a premiership season with 100. They also set records for the most wins in a season (32), the most goals scored in a season (106), and the most consecutive wins in a season (18).

Their play was characterized by a relentless attacking style and solid defense. Their spectacular run was led by the brilliant play of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, and Sergio Aguero.

