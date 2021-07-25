Top 5 Premier League Players in the 21st Century

The English Premier League, otherwise known as the Premier League (in short) is considered to be the most exciting, enticing, and difficult football league around the globe.

Fans are glued to their seats and TV sets every weekend starting from August up until May to witness live action of the Premier League matches.

Ever since its inception back in 1992, top-flight football in England has consistently produced great players. Or maybe we can say that the intensity of the league brings out the best in them.

What makes the Premier League most competitive is the presence of the 'Big Six'. Heavyweights that include the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are collectively known as the 'Big Six'.

Moreover, there are always teams like Tottenham, Everton, Westham, Leicester, etc. to add more drama to the already ardent league. The Premier League roster has always been full of world-class players and promising prodigies. But few of them have made a forever mark in this beautiful game of football.

Top Five Premier League Players in the 21st Century

#5 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's trophy cabinet had two First Divisio titles up until 2010. The dawn of the new decade saw the Sky Blues add five more silverware to their collection and end up as runners-up on three occasions.

Sergio Aguero holds the record for most goals by a player for a single Premier League team

The Cityzens credit their recent success in the elite league to the man at helm — Pep Guardiola. However, it is no secret that Pep has one of the greatest weapons in his number 10 that goes by the name of Sergio Kun Aguero.

The Argentine striker was lethal in every season that Man City won. Having established himself in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, Aguero arrived in England to spend a decade with City.

AGUEROOOOO ⚽️ Martin Tyler! The voice of my goal on QPR. Thank you for gifting me your personal notes on this match 93:20 pic.twitter.com/Hv9OgUR0wy — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 19, 2021

After playing for 10 seasons at the Etihad, Kun wrapped up his illustrious Premier League career and joined Barcelona as a free agent from this year. This is what he takes home with him:

10 years, 390 games, 260 goals, 5 Premier league trophies, 1 golden boot and the most iconic moment in his fairytale Man City career — Agueroooooooooooo!

#4 Steven Gerrard

Joining the ranks of one of the greats of the 21st century is former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is lauded as one of the best ever midfielders of all time

Gerrard, who's the epitome of club loyalty, has donned the Merseyside outfit for 17 seasons! Despite the dark cloud that looms over his head in the form of zero Premier League titles won, the former England captain is lauded as one of the best midfielders to play the game.

Steven Gerrard had a special way of hitting them 🔥pic.twitter.com/RMgxdTsSeK — Goal (@goal) May 21, 2021

Throughout his career, Steven Gerrard was the Kop's favorite. The Liverpool number 8 was a midfielder with high endurance levels and his passing abilities were considered to be one of the best ever in the history of the sport.

Gerrard retired from the top-flight in 2015 with the 2005 Champions League victory being his most decorated moment in the LFC jersey.

