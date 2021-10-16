Top 5 Premier League players who will be missing this weekend due to quarantine rules

After what seemed like an excruciatingly long two weeks, the Premier League is finally back again this weekend. The competition has some enticing fixtures lined up this Saturday and Sunday.

However, not every club will be at full strength during the upcoming matchday. Due to COVID-19 regulations in the UK, players who participated in the South American qualifiers on Thursday cannot play this Gameweek

Some of these stars were supposed to kick off their club games just over 35 hours on from their international games. Brazil and Argentina are some of the sides that have refused to let their players return early. Meanwhile, Uruguay's Edinson Cavani also had just 37.5 hours between his international and domestic games.

A lot of big stars will, therefore, be missing in action this Premier League weekend. On that note, here are the top five:

#5 Fred (Manchester United)

Fred will miss only his second Premier League game of the season for the Red Devils.

While Edinson Cavani is also set to remain absent for Manchester United this weekend, his appearances have mostly come off the bench. Fred, meanwhile, has featured regularly in the starting XI.

In fact, he has missed only one Premier League game this season, having got on the scoresheet on the opening day.

Without him, it won't be easy for the Red Devils. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might play Paul Pogba in Fred's place alongside Scott McTominay at the centre of the pitch in his usual 4-2-3-1.

#4 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

The Brazilian's fine run of form in the Premier League will come to a halt because of this enforced absence.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Jesus' future at the club as Manchester City sought to revamp their attack following Sergio Aguero's exit.

However, Jesus has surpassed expectations with a series of fine performances for the reigning Premier League champions. Playing on the right, he has become crucial to breaking down opposition defences.

In nine games this season across competitions, Jesus has made four assists, the most in the squad, whilst also chipping in with three goals. But his absence means Riyadh Mahrez might come into his place as a like-for-like replacement this Premier League weekend.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav