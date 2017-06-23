Top 5 Real Madrid targets and rating them

A look at how Real Madrid's targets fare up.

Who will Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid look to bring in this summer?

The summer transfer window officially opens in a week’s time, but the crazy season is already upon us as clubs look to strengthen their squad with clever signings. After executing a brilliant season, where Zinedine Zidane took squad rotations to another level, it has become apparent that Real Madrid are set for a sustained period of dominance should they keep on making the correct tweaks here and there.

Over the course of the season, the super quality of bench players allowed Real Madrid to win its first major double in almost 60 years. However, they are not resting on laurels and are seeking some of the most talented young stars in the world.

They have already been linked with quite a few players, so here are five of the most prominent of those name and we look at the possibility of them arriving at Bernabeu in the summer.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Transfer fee: free transfer, Chances of joining: 10%

This seems out of the blue, doesn’t it? After sustaining a long-term injury and subsequently being released by Manchester United, the Swede is now a free agent and apparently wants to join Real Madrid for one last hurrah in Spain according to Diario Gol.

While this feels nothing more than your daily BS of the rumour mill, what if this really happens? Ibrahimovic is a world renowned striker and his abilities only seem to get better with age. He might be injured right now, but it won’t be long before he makes a comeback.

And if Cristiano Ronaldo really departs from the club, they will need someone to fill up his scoring boots—and Ibrahimovic could do that alright. The only downside of this move is his age—but he would be short-term fix anyway—and the large ego that he brings with himself.

All in all, he would be a 7/10 signing for Real Madrid.