Top 5 signings of the January transfer window (2022)

With most European heavyweights still reeling from the damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, January was expected to be a relatively quiet month. The last 31 days, however, have poured cold water on the prediction, proving to be just as frantic as a nail-biting summer transfer window.

Most of the top European clubs took part in the winter sale, either buying or selling the players they need or do not need. Many loan deals were struck as well, giving wantaway stars the opportunity to prove their mettle.

All in all, it was an eventful January for European clubs, making us all the more excited for the second stretch of the 2021-22 season.

Here are the five top five transfers that took our breath away in January 2022:

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona

From wearing the captain’s armband with pride to being shunned by his own manager, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a rough couple of months at Arsenal. He had not played a single game for the Gunners since his disciplinary breach in December, which made him desperate to find a way out.

Mikel Arteta, too, did not have him in his plans and did not stop him from finding a suitor.

Barcelona boss Xavi was eager to reinforce his attack in the winter transfer window and shortlisted the Gabon international. With 18 months remaining in Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week contract, he was expected to leave on loan for the remainder of the season.

Strapped for cash, the Blaugrana could not afford to pay him his original salary, and the north Londoners were not going to share their burden.

To finalize the transfer, the 32-year-old reportedly decided to take a significant pay cut. The Gunners went a step further to honor their former skipper’s wishes and let Barcelona sign him on a free transfer, and not on a six-month loan as previously thought.

Thanks to their shrewd “generosity,” Arteta’s side will save close to £25 million in wages over the next 18 months.

#4 Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United are desperate to stay afloat in the Premier League this season. To help their cause, the Magpies used their newfound riches to acquire the services of Kieran Trippier from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos accepted a €15million bid for the Englishman, who played a key role in helping the Spaniards win the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season.

Trippier, who excels in the right-back position, can bring a lot of quality to Newcastle’s attack going forward. He is quick off his line, can whip in dangerous balls into the area and is defensively solid.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man also spent the majority of his career in England, which should allow him to settle in quickly at Newcastle.

