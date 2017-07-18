Top 5 strikers on the market and their ideal destinations

Which clubs should make bids to sign these 5 players?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 18:33 IST

The transfer window is in full swing and after a long time there is suddenly an abundance of strikers on the market. Goalscorers always command a high transfer fee and the more established the striker, the higher his cost.

This summer has already seen a number of strikers make big money moves such as Romelu Lukaku (£75m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£53m). With more than a month to go before the window slams shut, we could see many more.

But which clubs should they ideally move to?

1) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang was the Bundesliga's top goalscorer last season

One of the most underrated strikers on the market, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rang a few alarm bells when he was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League for over £70m. Arguably the fastest striker in Europe at the moment, he is a talent playing at his peak and would be wasted in a league like the CSL.

At 28, Aubameyang is in his prime. And he proved it by winning the Kicker Torjägerkanone (Bundesliga's version of the Golden Boot) after netting 31 goals in as many starts for Borussia Dortmund last season. However, the team finished third and never looked like contenders with newly-promoted side RB Leipzig even leapfrogging them.

Aubameyang is a deadly counter-attacking specialist who used his pace and impeccable finishing to great effect in Germany. He would be well suited to a club such as Real Madrid.

With Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo on either side of him, Zidane would have a more mobile striker who is quicker than Karim Benzema. The French striker played 29 games last season and only scored 11 goals in the league. Aubameyang scored more in the Champions League too even though Real went all the way to the final.

A move to Real has also been his childhood dream, so why not?