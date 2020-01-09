Top 5 summer signings of the season

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

The summer of 2019 was full of high profile signings

We have crossed the halfway mark of the 2019-20 season across the top 5 leagues in Europe, with most teams having played more than half their games for the season. Some teams and players have underperformed and have been unable to live up to the high expectations, whereas others have surprised us and have shown that hard work pays off.

As we have entered January, the winter transfer window is officially open. Some teams will be looking to sign a player who could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle. Of course, the January window is nowhere near the hype level of the summer transfer window - especially that of 2019, where some big names moved across Europe for some big money.

Now, with half the season done and another transfer window open, we take a look at the five best signings of the summer transfer window so far based on their performances with their new teams.

5. Idrissa Gueye - Paris Saint-Germain

Idrissa Gueye (R) has been one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 this season

The current Ligue 1 champions had been after Idrissa Gueye for quite a while - the club wanted to sign the midfielder last January, but that move did not take place. They waited for the summer, and they finally got their man, who would directly slot into the team's midfield and strengthen it in the place they need it most.

Gueye made a name for himself in the Premier League by putting in some very impressive performances for the Everton team. Over the past four seasons, no player had made as many tackles in England's top division as the Senegalese. Since his move to France, Gueye has performed very well in his role and although he does not get much credit due to his position and the presence of stars around him, he is now a very important part of Paris Saint-Germain.

So far this campaign, the former Everton midfielder has made 15 appearances for his team and averages 2 interceptions and almost 4 tackles per game. He also completes a highly impressive 92% of his passes per game, while creating over one big chance per 90 minutes. With the help of Gueye in midfield, PSG's bid for the elusive Champions League title is now at a much better position.

