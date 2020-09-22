Top 5 football teams with the most league titles in Europe

Juventus and Bayern Munich have been the two most dominant football teams in Europe's top five leagues in the last decade.

Last season, the Bianconeri won their ninth consecutive scudetto, which was their 36th Serie A title overall. Bayern Munich lifted their eighth consecutive Meisterchale (Bundesliga title), which was their 29th triumph in the competition.

Both teams are head and shoulders ahead of their nearest competitors in their respective leagues.

Juventus have won as many league titles as that of the two Milan clubs combined (AC Milan - 18, Inter Milan - 18) while Bayern Munich's 29 Bundesliga titles are 22 clear of the duo of Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen's. In fact, the Bavarian giants have won more Bundesliga titles than the combined tally of 11 other teams who have triumphed in the competition.

In Spain, Real Madrid (34) and Barcelona (26) have won two out of every three league titles on offer in the La Liga's nine-decade long history.

Five teams with the most league titles in Europe

Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have each won a significant number of league titles. But are they the best in Europe in terms of most league title wins? Let's find out if any of these top-5 league teams make the list of five teams in the continent with the most league triumphs.

#5 Benfica (Portugal) - 37 titles

Benfica celebrate their 37th Portuguese Primera Liga win.

Advertisement

Benfica pips Italian giants Juventus for the fifth-highest tally of league wins in Europe.

The Eagles won their 37th Portuguese league title in 2018-19 by equalling their record of most goals (103) in a league season which they set in 1963-64. In one of the closest title races in the country in recent memory, Benfica pipped defending champions Porto by just two points to emerge triumphant.

THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/8H1FmpYo18 — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) May 18, 2019

Benfica were beaten to the league title by Porto last season, but the Eagles have been the most dominant team in Portugal in the last decade. Benfica won six league titles during the 2010s, which was two more than that of their fierce rivals Porto.

#4 Olympiacos (Greece) - 45 titles

Olympiacos celebrate their 45th Greek title last season.

Olympiacos won a record-extending 45th league title last season after a two-season absence from the winner's podium.

After winning seven Super League titles in a row from 2011 to 2017, the record Greek champions were denied by AEK in 2018 and PAOK in 2019. But last season, Olympiacos beat the defending champions by seven points to win their first league title of the decade and their 45th overall.

In fact, such has been the Red-Whites' dominance in the Greek domestic scene that they have won six more league titles than the combined tally of five other teams who have won the competition.