Chelsea vs Liverpool: Top 5 things Jurgen Klopp said in the press conference before the match

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 208 // 29 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

The stage is set for the clash of the two top Premier League title contenders, Liverpool and Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge tonight.

It is not just a clash of some of the best players in the world right now, in the likes of Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson versus Hazard, Willian and Jorginho, but also between two tactical lords of the game - Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri.

It's the second meeting of the side in 4 days, as the sides went head to head in the Carabao Cup this midweek where Eden Hazard's wondergoal in the 86th minute eliminated Liverpool.

The press conferences were done with, with each of the managers highlighting their strategies, team news and talking about the opposition. In this article, we focus on the top 5 things Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to say before the Chelsea v Liverpool game tonight.

Without further ado, let's dive in:

#5 On losing to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Liverpool boss was not very happy about the loss 4 days ago which resulted in the elimination of the Reds from the League Cup in just the 3rd round of the competition.

“It’s not cool. It’s not what we want. We shouldn’t be surprised when things like that happen against a really strong side when you don’t use your chances. It always gives a chance to the other team."

“The Chelsea game was a very interesting game. We needed time to adapt without the ball. It felt like things weren’t comfortable. It was because of little, little details. It was a big challenge for the boys."

“I was happy with how we adapted in the end. But still we lost. It’s not a problem, that can happen. The result is the most important thing, but performance is also important especially for analysis. It was interesting to see how we adapted in such a short time.”

Klopp will hope Liverpool adapt quickly enough at the Stamford Bridge tonight too, so that they can put in a strong performance against a good side.

1 / 5 NEXT