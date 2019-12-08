Top 5 Title Comebacks in English Premier League History

Anand Datla FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 15:42 IST

Ederson makes a flying save in the Manchester City v Manchester United tussle

Manchester United dealt their derby rivals Manchester City a body blow, defeating them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens are now 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and many are wondering if there is still a way back for City in their bid to defend their title.

In this feature, we discuss 5 of the most improbable campaigns in the English Premier League history, when teams overcame a big deficit in points to force their way to the title.

Leicester City is also trailing by 11 points but they have a game in hand against Aston Villa, who are flirting with the relegation zone. Jürgen Klopp's side is certain to carry a massive advantage though as the league hurtles towards the halfway stage around Christmas. So is there hope for City? Can they turn this around and find a way to overhaul Leicester and Liverpool to try and win the league again? Or perhaps will it be Leicester that makes a massive climb to overhaul the big lead enjoyed by Liverpool?

Among the top 5 teams - Liverpool (46 points), City (32), Chelsea (29) and United (24) have all played 16 matches. Leicester has 35 points from 15 games.

While it seems increasingly impossible for those chasing Liverpool, form is fickle and the leaders cannot take their position at the top for granted. An injury, a couple of good transfers or a loss of form could alter the dynamics in case Liverpool stumbles and others discover consistency post Christmas.

Manchester City take on Arsenal at home in their next game on 15 December. The Gunners are in deep turmoil, with the team struggling to gel together on the field as they transition from Unai Emery to Freddie Ljungberg. The match presents a good opportunity for City to dictate play. A good result is nearly essential now for the blue side of Manchester and the game against a struggling Arsenal presents them just the game to turn the tide.

