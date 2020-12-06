Top 5 U-21 players in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and arguably the most competitive one as well.

Unsurprisingly, the lure of the Premier League attracts the finest players from around the world to ply their trade for various clubs in the competition. The English top-flight also features a bevy of talented youngsters who have made rapid strides and impressed for their respective clubs.

On that note, let us have a look at a few of the best Under-21 players in the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League.

Top 5 Under-21 players in the 2020-21 Premier League

Under the tutelage of some of the most astute tacticians in the game, a lot of Under-21 players have evolved to become key personnel for their respective sides in the Premier League.

Without further ado, let us have a look at five such players.

#5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Considering his blistering exploits in the Premier League since his debut in the competition last season, it may be easy to forget that Mason Greenwood is still a teenager.

The Manchester United winger is no ordinary teenager, though. The 19-year-old happens to be the most prolific teenager in the Premier League since the start of the last season. Greenwood has netted twice as many league goals than any other teenager in the competition during this period.

Mason Greenwood has scored twice as many goals than any other teenager playing for a Premier League club since the start of the 2019/20 season (nearest is Gabriel Martinelli with 10) #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 5, 2020

After scoring ten Premier League goals last season - the most by a teenager in over a decade, Greenwood has had a relatively quiet start in 2020-21. The Englishman only found the back of the net in his seventh league game of the season but remains a key player for Manchester United.

Greenwood has no weak foot, is versatile and has the knack of scoring goals. This has helped him earn high praise from his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said about the teenager:

“Mason is different class in and around the box. He's a special goalscoring talent, a special kid that we're going to see lots more of in the years to come. It’s just so natural for him. If you open your legs, he shoots through you. If you close your legs, he shoots round you. He can go on his right or left."

#4 Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

Ferran Torres has been tipped as Leroy Sane's replacement, after two-time Premier League-winning manager Pep Guardiola made the 21-year-old winger his first major signing of the season.

The young Spaniard has not disappointed in that regard. He has already made six goal-contributions (four goals and two assists) in various competitions for Manchester City while impressing with his versatility in the attacking third.

Torres may be new to the Premier League but has stood up admirably in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. In the process, he has earned high praise from City manager Pep Guardiola, who said about the player:

"He is a guy who is an incredible finisher. He has a sense of goal and a quality to score a goal. We didn’t think about playing him as a striker. He is an incredible alternative for us. He’s settled really well in the locker room. He’s so shy but so calm. He wants to learn and has helped us a lot in the positions we have without the strikers. It’s an alternative that we have.”

🗣| Pep Guardiola on Ferran Torres:



"He is an incredibly humble guy"



[@footballdaily]

pic.twitter.com/C5YM4DIhge — City Chief (@City_Chief) November 25, 2020

Torres, who recently became the first Spain player to score a hat-trick against Germany, opened his Premier League account against Burnley. He could be key to Manchester City's prospects this season after the club made an indifferent start to their domestic campaign.