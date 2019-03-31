Top 5 underrated strikers in the world currently

Fabio Quagliarella has outscored Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A this season.

The role strikers play out on the football pitch can't be overstated in the context of the modern game, especially when speedy wingers are steadily becoming the main providers of goals for their teams.

With the game of football decided by the number of goals scored by the teams, it is no wonder why clubs are always in search of top-class finishers.

There are a lot of talented strikers plying their trade around the globe at the moment, but, with players like - Harry Kane, Agüero, Lewandowski, Suarez all on top of their games, it becomes inevitable for us to overlook some of the strikers, who might be having the season of their lives.

So, here's our pick of the top 5 underrated strikers in the world at the moment. No Luka Jovic here, as he's been in the headlines across Europe and linked with some of the biggest clubs for quite some time now.

#1 Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has led Wolves to a great campaign this season

No player has impressed more than Mexico international Raul Jimenez in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League campaign this season.

Jimenez, who joined the club from Portuguese side Benfica just this summer is having a great debut season in the English top-flight, in which he's the top-scorer for the Wolves.

The player who has had spells in Mexico, Spain, Portugal and now England, has found the back of the net 12 times in the league and 15 times in all competitions this season.

It might not be wrong to say that he's having one of his best seasons right now, as he already has scored 12 times in 31 appearances, having only managed 18 goals in the last three season with Benfica.

He is a clinical finisher who has won honours with each of his previous clubs and now stands a chance to add another title to his trophy cabinet when his side take on Watford in the FA Cup semi-final next month.

The 27-year-old has been a regular starter for El Tri since making his debut in 2013. But he had already won the Gold medal at the Summer Olympics in 2012 before he was handed his first international cap in an international friendly.

