Top 5 most valuable left-wingers in the world right now (June 2022)

From the great Paco Gento to the unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo, the world of football has had the privilege of seeing many brilliant footballers weave their magic on the left flank.

They have mesmerized with their trickery, stunned with inch-perfect crosses and scored sensational goals, single-handedly winning games for their teams. A brilliant, technically gifted, headstrong left-winger is often what a team needs to march to glory.

The demand for excellent left-wingers is at an all-time high, and thankfully, there is no shortage of them.

Below, we will take a look at five left-wingers who are winning hearts and dictating matches, giving their valuation a tangible push in the process.

Here are the five most valuable left-wingers in football at the moment:

Valuation via: Transfermarkt

#5 Rafael Leao (AC Milan): €70 million

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

At the end of the 2021-22 campaign, AC Milan won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years. It was a team effort by all means, but some players stood out thanks to their technical quality and ability to produce match-winning performances when needed.

Rafael Leao, 23, was one of them. The Portuguese, who is currently valued at €70 million, scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A matches for the champions.

AC Milan @acmilan ‍♂️



Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme ‍♂️️



#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍♂️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme‍♂️️ What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍🏄‍♂️⚽️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme 🏄‍♂️️⚽️#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan https://t.co/SbxTislDyi

Leao, who made his Portugal senior team debut in October 2021, has become an important member of the team.

He has featured in nine games for Fernando Santos' side so far, recording two assists. Leao’s contract with the Rossoneri runs out in June 2024.

#4 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): €75 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain left-winger Neymar endured a disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season. The 30-year-old missed 12 Ligue 1 matches due to injuries and fitness concerns.

He also failed to make the squad thrice for undisclosed reasons and missed a game due to the accumulation of yellow cards. He did score a few goals and provided a few assists, but he was far from as influential as the Parisians needed him to be.

Over the course of the season, Neymar only took part in 28 games across competitions, recording 13 goals and eight assists.

His €75 million valuation may not seem too bad, but it is a far cry from his career-high of €180 million (January 2018).

#3 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): €75 million

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Valued at €75 million, Heung-min Son was by far Tottenham Hotspur’s best player in the 2021-22 season. The South Korean outshone his superstar teammate Harry Kane, emerging as the team’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Son, 29, bagged 23 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 campaign, becoming the joint-leading goalscorer in the division alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Impressively, none of his goals came from the penalty spot, as spot-kick responsibilities lay with Kane. Son, who shockingly missed out on the Premier League's best XI for the 2021-22 campaign, also provided nine assists in the top division of English football.

Had it not fired on all cylinders, the Lilywhites certainly wouldn’t have managed to secure Champions League football for next season.

The left-winger, who became the first Asian to win the Premier League Golden Boot, also featured in three UEFA Europa Conference League matches, recording a goal and an assist. His current contract with Spurs runs out in June 2025.

#2 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United): €75 million

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for an €85 million fee in the summer of 2021.

The England international, who impressed onlookers with his footwork and maturity at left-flank back in Dortmund, struggled to produce the same level of football in his debut season at United.

The 22-year-old, who’s valued at €75 million, could not impress his bosses (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick), and, as a result, spent a lot of time on the bench.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, Sancho only started 20 Premier League games (total 29 games), scoring three goals and providing three assists. He also featured in seven Champions League games, one FA Cup match and one League Cup game, respectively.

He scored one Champions League goal and added another in the League Cup. His current contract with United runs until June 2026.

#1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): €100 million

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior was one of the most improved and influential players in Europe last season (2021-22) and his €100 million valuation reflects it fairly.

The Brazilian added finesse and composure to his game, becoming a key cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s La Liga and Champions League conquering machine.

The 21-year-old bagged a whopping 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions in the 2021-22 season. Only his teammate Karim Benzema had more goal involvements than the former Flamengo man.

Vinicius’ current contract with Real Madrid runs out in June 2024. As per Fabrizio Romano, Los Merengues will give him an improved and longer-term contract (until June 2026).

The two parties have already agreed to terms and an official announcement is expected to arrive in July after the documents are signed. Being one of the club’s most valuable players, Vinicius’ new contract will have a €1 billion release clause.

Also Read: 5 best goalkeepers in Europe last season (2021-22)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far