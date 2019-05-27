Top 5 worst signings in Premier League history

Alexis Sanchez

The Premier League has become a global league over the years as millions and millions are being invested by the clubs to achieve success. The clubs have spent heavily to attract the best talents from around the world to help achieve their targets. This has made the league the best and the most competitive league in the world.

But spending heavily hasn’t always ensured success for these clubs. We have seen big names flop and not live up to their expectations. We have also seen some players emerge from nowhere and become global stars. This is the beauty of this league as nothing is ever guaranteed.

Let's take a look at the 5 players who failed to live up to their expectations totally and hence can be ranked as the worst signings in the league's history.

#5 Angel Di Maria

It is very surprising to find a player of his calibre on this list but such were his performances for United in the 2014-15 season. Having arrived at United for the-then British transfer record fee of around 59.7 million pounds, much was expected from the Argentine winger. It was hoped that Di Maria would help improve the team after one of the club's worst campaigns the year before.

He was also given the club's legendary number 7 shirt previously worn by the likes of Ronaldo and Beckham. Signs were positive for Di Maria and the club as Di Maria started the season in fine form. He won the club's Player of the Month award for the month of September.

But after October that year, Di Maria’s form began to dip. He suffered an injury in November and this side-lined him till the month of January. He then struggled throughout the last part of the season to regain his form. In the end, he managed to score only 3 goals in 27 appearances for the club. Subsequently, he left United the next season for PSG. He was deemed the worst signing of the season that year by many pundits.

