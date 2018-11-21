Top 5 young left-footed wingers in Europe

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST 21 Nov 2018, 20:55 IST

Left-footed wingers have always been a favourite for most football fans. The sight of a left-footer jinking up and down the flank, beating the opposing full-back and crossing is one that has always given footie fans everywhere joy.

The likes of Arjen Robben, Gareth Bale, Angel Di Maria, Ryan Giggs among others have thrilled fans in recent years with their runs, skills, goals, and abilities. Left-footed non-wingers like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann amongst others have also helped raise the profile of the left-footed wingers.

Wing play is a young man's game as it involves lots of running, blinding pace and moving up and down the flanks. Hence, some of the best left-footed wingers currently plying their trade tend to be below 25.

Here is a look at 5 of the best left-footed wingers under the age of 25 who are making waves:

#5 Helder Costa (Wolverhampton & Portugal)

Costa is getting better and looks the real deal

The Angolan-born player is a versatile attacking option who is comfortable playing on either flank or just behind the main striker.

For his club side; Wolves, he has seen most of the action on the right wing as it has allowed him to cut in and use his trusted left foot to great effect.

A talented dribbler with flair and unpredictable, Costa has been highly rated since his days in the youth setup at SL Benfica. His loan spells at Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco were marked by flashes of brilliance and long stretches of inconsistency.

These are chinks he is still working out of his game and like a lot of wingers, he can be very frustrating with his decision making. He is getting better though. While he has not started a lot of matches for Wolves this season, he has impacted matches when coming off the bench.

Costa is now a full-fledged Portuguese international and his ability to beat a man, his crossing and dribbling mark him out as one to watch.

