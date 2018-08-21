Top 5 young players to look out for in the Premier League this season

Aman Sridhar

Hudson-Odoi during the Community Shield match vs. Man City

Over the past few seasons, fans of different clubs have been witness to a young, carefree player taking the league by storm and winning over the hearts of many diehard football viewers.

Whether it's the likes of Marcus Rashford - who many United fans feel can be the team's main man over the next few years - or Trent Alexander-Arnold - who was pushed into the team because of injury troubles, but whose performances were so good he never gave up his spot - the Premier League has been a breeding ground for exciting young talent.

Here are the top 5 young players (players 21 and under) to look out for this season.

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 17-year-old was used frequently during the pre-season tour as many of Sarri's first team starters were on holiday following the World Cup. It would be have been hard to see Hudson-Odoi break into the team this year with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro ahead of him, but when presented the opportunity in pre-season, the youngster pounced on it.

What Sarri saw clearly pleased him, showing his faith in the young man by giving him a start against Man City in the Community Shield. Yes, Chelsea were outplayed in that match, but Hudson-Odoi was Chelsea's brightest spark for long parts of that game.

He gave Hector Bellerin the runaround on numerous occasions in the pre-season game against Arsenal and showed his confidence with his direct running.

Hudson-Odoi is a bag of tricks, and a pacy player, who has the potential to terrorize opponents the same way Hazard often does. He might not get much playing time in the Premier League this season bar any serious injuries to first-team players, but he will feature in the domestic cups.

Good performances there could see him push for a place on the bench at the very least. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek looking likely that he will leave this season, Hudson-Odoi will be the perfect understudy for Hazard and Pedro.

