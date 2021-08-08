Top 5 young players to watch in the 2021-22 Bundesliga Season

The Bundesliga arguably boasts the best of young talent from across Europe within their league. Germany's top-tier football has nurtured some of the top players in football.

There is no doubt that the Bundesliga has been a proliferating ground for young guns. Absolute and steady growth in their playing level has seen these starlets making headlines on a regular basis.

Not to forget, how the scouts from Europe's top five leagues keep a keen eye on Bundesliga's budding talents. The number of youngsters seen off by the German league could probably not be matched by any other. At least in recent times.

Christian Pulisic, Luka Jović, Bernd Leno are a few such names who started off in the Bundesliga before moving out and making their mark.

Just like any other year, the upcoming Bundesliga 2021-22 season lines up with heavily talented prodigies as well. While some are already linked to bigger clubs, some remain their club's best hope.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Top five young players to watch in the 2021-22 Bundesliga Season.

If a youngster happens to be a regular face within the ranks of a massively talented Bayern Munich team, he has to be something special.

Jamal Musiala has found his place in Bayern Munich already

That wonderkid goes by the name of Jamal Musiala. The 18-year-old Stuttgart native has featured for the Bundesliga champions a total of 39 times across all competitions.

Despite having star-studded and highly experienced players at his command, Hansi Flick often bestowed his trust upon this youngster. And without a doubt, it paid off.

Musiala on the support from experienced players: "That makes it easier for me because it takes some of the pressure off me. They talk to me a lot and give me advice. I can also go to them and ask questions. That helps me a lot and I can learn a lot from them." pic.twitter.com/prxdThrtC2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 23, 2021

Musiala, who also happens to be the youngest German player to feature in a major tournament (Euro 2020) aged 18 years and 117 days, expects an increased playing time under his new manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The Paris-born playmaker had a striking season last term with Bayer Leverkusen. He also played a massive role in Bayer Leverkusen finishing sixth in the table.

Moussa Diaby is one of the most crucial players in Leverkusen

Coming from PSG's legion of promising youngsters, Diaby established himself on youth levels before earning senior call-ups. The French winger arrived in the Bundesliga to find more playing minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen, who are aiming to move further up the league table, are heavily reliant on Moussa Diaby. Garnering experience from over three of the top five leagues already, that too at the age of 22, Moussa Diaby is tipped to play for one of the biggest teams in Europe down the line.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar