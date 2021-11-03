Top 5 youth prospects at Barcelona right now (2021)

Barcelona are not only one of the biggest clubs in world football but also a hub for producing talented footballers. The Catalan giants have always focused on their youth prospects, which reaped immense benefits for them in the past.

Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has continued to produce talent - some of which went on to become legends of the game. Footballers like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique came up from the academy and etched their name in football history.

Currently, Barcelona are enduring torrid times on and off the pitch. Their dire economic situation was evident from the fact that they could not keep players like Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer. Things have not improved on the pitch as a recent run of poor results saw their former boss Ronald Koeman sacked.

Despite the challenging times, Barcelona have been fortunate to witness the rise of some of their young talents. On that note, let us take a look at

Top 5 youth prospects at Barcelona right now

#5 Sergino Dest

After enjoying a sensational season for Ajax, Sergino Dest arrived in Spain in 2020 with a lot of promise. It has been a mixed ride with Barcelona so far but Dest has proven to be effective and pivotal for the club.

Blessed with quick feet, Dest is a joy to watch when he is in the mood. A typical modern right full-back, the 21-year-old's explosive runs on the right flank makes him an asset for any team.

Sergiño Dest, ranked against the rest of U20 players in La Liga:



Dribbles completed: 1st

Tackles won: 1st

Assists: 2nd

Chances created: 1st

Key passes: 1st

Accurate crosses: 1st

Accurate passes: 2nd

Duels won: 1st

Fouls drawn: joint 1st

Minutes played: 1st

Dest can dribble past opponents with his pace and trickery but what separates him from the rest is his ability to link up with the wingers. Due to his offensive nature, he has also featured as a right-winger at times.

While Dest is making an impact as an attacking option, he still needs to improve on his defensive duties.

#4 Gavi

At just 17, Gavi has surprised the world with his immense talent. He has already made an incredible mark for both his club and country. The Spaniard became the youngest player to play for his country when he made his debut against Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Like a typical La Masia prodigy, Gavi is technically proficient and extremely skillful on the ball. The Spanish wonderkid's passing range and vision is already attracting a lot of attention and winning him plaudits.

Yash @Odriozolite Gavi vs Deportivo Alaves | La Liga 21-22



Despite Barcelona dropping points again there were some big +ves in terms of performances from the likes of Gavi & Nico. His close control, dribbling, vision & workrate were brilliant.



Only 17 & has settled in the first team very well! Gavi vs Deportivo Alaves | La Liga 21-22Despite Barcelona dropping points again there were some big +ves in terms of performances from the likes of Gavi & Nico. His close control, dribbling, vision & workrate were brilliant.Only 17 & has settled in the first team very well! https://t.co/42wBuBEY3A

For his exploits, Gavi has already proved himself capable of being a starter for Barcelona. If he continues his meteoric rise, he will be among the top midfielders in the world in the near future.

