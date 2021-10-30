Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the greatest clubs in world football. Los Blancos have attained the pinnacle of club football over the decades, their rich history being a testament to their might.

Real Madrid have been crowned champions of Spain 34 times in their illustrious history. They are also unmatched when it comes to European success, winning the Champions League 13 times.

In the current campaign, the Spanish giants have endured a slump in form after starting on a bright note. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the La Liga table with 21 points after 10 matches with a game in hand.

It goes without saying that a club of Real Madrid's stature have had the presence of jewels in their squad. While many youth prospects have shone at the Santiago Bernabeu, there are also talents who have failed to reach their true potential.

The Spanish giants have continued to produce and invest in top youth prospects over the years. On that note, let us take a look at

Top 5 youth prospects at Real Madrid right now (2021)

Note: We will only be considering players who are 21 or below 21 years old.

#5 Antonio Blanco

Real Madrid has produced some of the most legendary footballers in football history - Emiliano Butragueno, Raul, Guti and Iker Casillas - to name a few. The famed Real Madrid academy continues to develop talent and Antonio Blanco is one of them.

Coming up from the ranks of Real Madrid's youth teams, Blanco showed his worth whenever he got the chance for the first team. Even with a limited number of chances, the young Spaniard has impressed the Bernabeu faithful with majestic displays. He has made five appearances for Los Blancos in La Liga last season and this season so far.

With a playing style which reminds of Xabi Alonso, Blanco has impressed both Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

Operating as a defensive midfielder, Blanco is known for his well timed tackles, passing range and ability to initiate attacks. While the 21-year-old's offensive approach is praiseworthy, he has to improve his defensive game to be a regular name on the team sheet.

#4 Miguel Gutierrez

Competition for the left-back position has always been high at Real Madrid. This has caused talented players like Theo Hernandez and Reguilon to move elsewhere in recent years. Yet Miguel Gutierrez shone through and broke into the first team.

Miguel enjoyed a breakthrough season under Zidane last campaign. With the absence of Ferland Mendy, Miguel went up the pecking order with former boss Zidane choosing the young player over Marcelo.

In addition to solid defensive abilities, Miguel has been effective while overlapping on the left flank. The 20-year-old links up well with wingers and takes darting runs forward to help out in attack. His crosses from the left have troubled opponents' defenses, helping Miguel rack up two assists in his 10 appearances for Real Madrid.

