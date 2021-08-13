Top 6 assist providers in Europe's top 5 leagues since 2006-07

There has been a lot of debate over whether or not assists are a good metric to measure a player's performance. Sometimes it is the goalscorer who does the majority of the work but there are other times when all a striker has to do is tap the ball into the net.

So it's safe to say that it goes both ways. Chance creation is just as important a part of the game as chance conversion. That's why teams are built around playmakers and marksmen. There has never been a shortage of quality creators in football.

Naturally, they also end up registering a great number of assists as providing service to the attackers is their primary responsibility. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top six assist providers in Europe's top five leagues since the 2006-07 season.

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo and David Silva - 123 assists

Portugal v Spain - UEFA EURO 2012 Semi Final

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus since the 2006-07 season. He has been phenomenal for all three sides. The Portuguese international has been a prolific goalscorer ever since he established himself in the Premier League.

The thing about Cristiano Ronaldo is that he is a great creator as well. It's hard to find a player more technically refined than Ronaldo and he is excellent at picking out his teammates in dangerous areas.

Ronaldo and David Silva are currently tied on 123 assists since the 2006-07 season. Silva played a crucial role in Manchester City's rise to the top under City Football Group. At his peak, the Spanish international was a menacing presence in midfield.

He showcased incredible vision and had the passing range to complement it. Silva will go down in history as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Manchester City appearances for David Silva 👏



What is your favourite ever @21LVA assist? 🤩

#5 Angel Di Maria - 124 assists

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Angel Di Maria is one of the best attackers of his generation. After playing a starring role in Real Madrid's La Decima Champions League triumph, he was unceremoniously sold to Manchester United.

Despite being called a Premier League flop in the only season he played in the English top-flight, Di Maria still conjured up 14 assists that season. That's how special a player he is. He subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain and hasn't looked back ever since.

Di Maria has 124 assists to his name since the 2006-07 season and that's only going to increase. There are hardly any players who are better at releasing their teammates into pockets of space like Di Maria.

Watching this Ángel Di María assist on repeat 😍



(via @ChampionsLeague) pic.twitter.com/JsdVW39V0A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2019

