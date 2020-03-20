Top 6 goal-scoring duos in European football's major leagues so far

These are the six most lethal pairs who have combined to produce fireworks for their respective sides!

Which duo do you think is at the top of this list?

Mbappe and Neymar are one of many high-flying duos in European club football.

Great attacking partnerships have been the hallmarks of some of the greatest sides in the sport's history.

Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, Hristo Stoichkov and Romario, Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet, Thierry Henry and Denis Bergkamp, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded the best clubs in the modern era and the trend has certainly carried on into the modern football landscape.

Most of the proverbial big teams boast an attacking duopoly these days but there have been strike duos from the lower echelons too that have caused a stir this season.

Let's look at them as well as the other best goal-scoring partnerships from Europe's top five leagues:

#6 Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) - 29 goals

Werner and Sabitzer have come up trumps for Leipzig

RB Leipzig have put up a formidable opposition to the title, as they trail leaders Bayern Munich by only five points with nine more games to go. Spearheading the charge is the relentless Timo Werner, who's development into a world-class striker continues by the day.

The German international has struck 21 times in the league, second only to Bayern's Robert Lewandowski. He has been well complimented in the attack by Marcel Sabitzer, who's struck eight times so far.

Together, they have combined to account for roughly 47% of Leipzig's goals, and have also played an instrumental role in taking the side to their first-ever quarter-finals appearance in the Champions League this season.

#5 Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 30 goals

Liverpool's dynamic duo have combined to put the side on the verge of league glory

Liverpool's epic run in the Premier League this season is primarily down to a monumental team effort. However, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have led impeccably from the front. They shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season, and have continued to score left, right and centre.

Salah is in the race to finish as the league's most prolific forward for the third consecutive year. The Egyptian trails only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17) and Jamie Vardy (19) with 16 goals. Mane, the African Player of the Year last year, is also making a strong case to retain the crown this year. He's struck 14 times this season whilst also providing nine assists!

#4 Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) - 30 goals

Messi and Suarez have grown into one of the best strike partnerships of modern times

No surprises here. Lionel Messi is still the undisputed king of goals in Barcelona as well as the whole of La Liga. He's racked up 19 goals from 22 games after having missed the opening five games of the season through injury. Amongst his recent exploits before the suspension of the league because of health concerns was a fiery four-goal fiesta against Eibar.

While the Argentine ace has delivered as usual, what's worrying is the form of the rest of the bunch. Luis Suarez has been out of action since the turn of the year, but he's still the best scorer behind Messi! The Uruguayan, who sustained a knee injury at the start of January, has 11 goals to his name, and remains at least three goals better off than anyone else in the Blaugrana squad!

#3 Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (PSG) - 31 goals

Mbappe and Neymar can lead PSG to lofty heights

Two of the world's most expensive players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have certainly combined to great effect for the Parisians. Not only are they on the verge of another league success, but also progressed to the last eight of the Champions League after four years. Both players have been in a rich vein of form this term, and have combined 31 goals in Ligue 1.

As many as 18 of those goals have been scored by Mbappe, who continues to push his talent through the roof. Not far behind him is Neymar, who's hit the throttle after an injury-ravaged season last year.

Another interesting point to note here is that the Brazilian has assisted the 21-year old on six occasions in league games, which is currently the best goal-scoring combination in the French top-flight.

#2 Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) - 35 goals

Lazio's improbable title tilt is led by this amazing duo

Lazio are hands down one of the best sides in the Italian top-flight right now. They have caught the attention of fans and neutrals alike with an attractive brand of football. They have the best defensive record in the league. They are unbeaten in 21 games and trail leaders Juventus by just a solitary point. The driving factor behind such a glorious run are Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo.

The Italian striker has been virtually unstoppable. He's netted a staggering 27 times and has played in every league game so far. Immobile's prolific record entails seven braces - the highest in Europe's top five leagues, and also an amazing hat-trick.

His importance to the side is further accentuated when you consider that the next best scorer Caicedo has 8 goals this term.

#1 Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - 36 goals

Bayern are once again contending for a treble, thanks to this peerless pair

Robert Lewandowski is getting better like fine wine. He will turn 32 in less than half a year's time, but his record this season puts even peak strikers to shame. The Pole has netted 39 times in all competitions already, 25 of which have come in the Bundesliga. He leads the scoring charts unsurprisingly, and even so in the Champions League.

Bayern have several players at the top of their game right now, and Serge Gnabry has truly come of age. The 22-year old, who wasn't even deemed good enough to play for West Bromwich Albion by Tony Pulis, is making waves this season with his. Not only has he struck 11 times, but also assisted another nine times in what's already his most productive season to date.