Top 6 goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far this season

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The 2018/19 season has been an interesting one across several domestic leagues in Europe so far as European clubs continue to go head-to-head in their bid to overtake one another and be crowned champions in their respective divisions.

Apart from the intensity and high level of competition that has kept spectators connected to their favorite leagues on the continent so far during the term, another thing that has gotten the attention of football fans during the past few weeks is the incredible goalscoring exploits of our favorite attackers who have been running riot in front of goal and leading their respective teams to victories after victories.

Tormenting opposition defenses with their amazing talents and scoring almost at will, these incredible superstars have made names for themselves throughout the continent with their explosive performances in front of goal this season. Therefore, we take a look at the top 6 goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far during the campaign:

#6. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been in a sensational form this season

There is nothing like having a brilliant striker upfront to fire the team in front of goal, just as we have witnessed for Premier League giants Arsenal so far this season, with former Borussia Dortmund hitman, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang stealing the highlights at the Emirates Stadium with his incredible goalscoring exploits.

Having had little impact on the Gunners following his move to the club during the middle of last season, the Congolese International has been a huge revelation in his first full season in North London, blowing the minds of football fans and pundits alike with his incredible finishing skills.

Aubameyang has already recorded a whopping 13 goals to his name in 20 Premier League appearances for Unai Emery's side so far this season, by virtue of which he now sits among the most prolific goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues at the moment.

