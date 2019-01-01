×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 6 goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
807   //    01 Jan 2019, 17:00 IST

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi
Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The 2018/19 season has been an interesting one across several domestic leagues in Europe so far as European clubs continue to go head-to-head in their bid to overtake one another and be crowned champions in their respective divisions. 

Apart from the intensity and high level of competition that has kept spectators connected to their favorite leagues on the continent so far during the term, another thing that has gotten the attention of football fans during the past few weeks is the incredible goalscoring exploits of our favorite attackers who have been running riot in front of goal and leading their respective teams to victories after victories.

Tormenting opposition defenses with their amazing talents and scoring almost at will, these incredible superstars have made names for themselves throughout the continent with their explosive performances in front of goal this season. Therefore, we take a look at the top 6 goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far during the campaign:


#6. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been in a sensational form this season
Aubameyang has been in a sensational form this season

There is nothing like having a brilliant striker upfront to fire the team in front of goal, just as we have witnessed for Premier League giants Arsenal so far this season, with former Borussia Dortmund hitman, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang stealing the highlights at the Emirates Stadium with his incredible goalscoring exploits.

Having had little impact on the Gunners following his move to the club during the middle of last season, the Congolese International has been a huge revelation in his first full season in North London, blowing the minds of football fans and pundits alike with his incredible finishing skills.

Aubameyang has already recorded a whopping 13 goals to his name in 20 Premier League appearances for Unai Emery's side so far this season, by virtue of which he now sits among the most prolific goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues at the moment.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 deadliest attackers across Europe's top 5 leagues at...
RELATED STORY
8 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in the Italian Serie A so far this season
RELATED STORY
5 breakout players this season from each of Europe's top...
RELATED STORY
5 Records shared by Messi and Ronaldo you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 5 assist providers in Europe so far this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 5 Goal scorers in 2018 (Calendar Year) so...
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who could beat both Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us