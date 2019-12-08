Top 6 players with the most Premier League hat-tricks

Sergio Aguero

Since the inception of the English Premier League in 1992-93, more than 100 players have registered hat-tricks. 36 different players have scored 3 or more goals in a Premier League game on multiple occasions.

Of the 20 players to have scored more than 3 goals in a Premier League game, the quintet of Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Jermain Defoe, Dimitar Berbatov and Sergio Agüero share the record of scoring most goals in a Premier League game (5 apiece).

Eric Cantona scored the first Premier League hat-trick when the Frenchman scored thrice in a game for Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, players from 42 different nations have registered three (or more) goal hauls in the Premier League.

148 hat-tricks by English players in the Premier League is the most by players from any nationality, while 17 hat-tricks by Argentine players is the most by players from a non-European nation. Let us now meet the top 6 players with the most Premier League hat-tricks:

Michael Owen (Liverpool / Newcastle United) - 8

Michael Owen

Michael Owen registered his first Premier League hat-trick when, as an 18-year-old, he scored all 3 goals in Liverpool's 3-3 away draw at Sheffield United in 1997-98. That was before he announced his arrival on the world stage with a fabulous solo goal in England's 2-2 draw against Argentina at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Following his exploits on the world stage, Owen scored hat-tricks against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in the 1998-99 season. Two seasons later, the English striker registered two hat-tricks in a season for the second time when he scored respective three-goal hauls against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

In 2002-03, Owen scored multiple hat-tricks in a season for the third time in his career when he did so against Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Owen's 8th and final hat-trick in the Premier League came in Newcastle United's 4-2 win over West Ham United in 2005-06.

