Top 6 teams which set the offside trap perfectly in the Premier League

Playing the offside trap to perfection is one of the most satisfying things to execute as a defensive unit.

Defending might seem like it's all about physicality, but it really requires as much brain as brawn. The art of defending involves factoring in a multitude of variables and the best in the business are equipped to deal with threats of all kinds.

A strong and consistent defence has served as the backbone of great football teams. It is the base upon which the rest of the system is built. For a backline to be consistent, they need to be organized and systematic about the things they do.

Players need to defend together to keep the opposition at bay, and the best defences will have players who share an almost telepathic connection with each other. One thing that defenders are always wary about is tracking those players who are always looking to make a run in behind them.

One way to bypass this is to play the attacker offside, but it requires the backline to move ahead of the striker in an organized manner with great timing. It requires a defence replete with players who know exactly what they're supposed to do as a unit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five teams that have caught their opponents offside the most number of times this season.

#6 Manchester United - 46 opponents caught offside

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have been at sixes and sevens all season. They've looked awful at the back at times but have managed to keep it together on occasion. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are a very formidable duo when they're on song.

Both players are physically dominant and are reasonably disciplined as well. They have succeeded at pulling the offside trap 46 times this season. Manchester United's defence has been less shaky since Ralf Rangnick took over and the Old Trafford faithful will hope that they get even better in the coming months.

#5 Leicester City - 47 opponents caught offside

Chris Wood (then of Burnley) scores a goal against Leicester City which is later disallowed for offside

Brendan Rodgers's Leicester City project seemed to be on the verge of taking off at the end of last season. They'd won the FA Cup and just lost out on a top-four berth. However, the Foxes' form has deteriorated this term.

Their defence has been leaky and they currently have the fifth worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Wesley Fofana's absence through injury has hurt them a lot, but the Foxes have executed the offside trap better than most teams this season. They have trapped their opponents offside 47 times this season.

#4 Southampton - 48 opponents caught offside

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

Ralph Hassenhuttl is a great coach and his teams are usually very organized and well drilled. After a poor start to the 2021-22 season, Southampton have recovered and are sitting 10th in the Premier League table right now.

The Saints have been well-organized at the back. The likes of Jan Bednarek, Lyanco and Mohammed Salisu have done a decent job at the heart of the defence. Their full-backs Romain Perraud and Kyle Walker-Peters deserve credit too.

