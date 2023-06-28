Top 7 footballers with the highest net worth right now (2023)

Footballers are some of the wealthiest athletes in the world, boasting extraordinary net worths that place them at the pinnacle of financial success. Their remarkable earnings stem from a combination of lucrative contracts, endorsement deals and prize money.

The beautiful game's global popularity translates to massive revenues for clubs and players alike. Top-tier footballers often command astronomical salaries, benefiting from lucrative transfer fees and staggering sponsorship deals.

Owing to their popularity, footballers also receive plenty of endorsement opportunities, including collaborations with luxury brands and sportswear companies among others. Their incredible talent, international recognition and the worldwide popularity of the game enable footballers to amass generational wealth.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top seven footballers with the highest net worth right now (2023).

#7 Kylian Mbappe | Net Worth - $180 million |

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Kylian Mbappe has already had an incredible career and he is only 24 years old. The Frenchman is an absolute menace with the ball at his feet and his world-class abilities have made him one of the most popular faces on the planet.

Mbappe is a global superstar already and is also reportedly the highest-earning footballer in club football. The Frenchman endorses brands like Nike, Oakley and Hublot, to name a few. Mbappe has an estimated net worth of $180 million.

#6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Net Worth - $190 million |

AC Milan v Hellas Verona - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally called it a day on his illustrious career earlier this year. The self-proclaimed Lion is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and has played for a number of top European clubs in his distinguished career.

The Swedish icon has a huge fan following by virtue of his achievements in the world of football and his charismatic personality. Ibrahimovic has a global fanbase and has also consistently been one of the highest earners in football.

Ibrahimovic, who has partnered with brands like Nike, Volvo, H&M etc., has an estimated net worth of $190 million.

#5 Neymar | Net Worth - $200 million |

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Neymar is one of the most popular footballers on the planet. He has been a household name for close to a decade. The Brazilian attacker is one of the most technically gifted and creative footballers in the history of the sport.

He currently plays for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and is one of the highest earners in the team. Neymar is also extremely marketable as an individual thanks to his flamboyant personality and dashing looks.

He endorses brands like Puma, Qatar Airways, Epic Games, Red Bull and Triller, among others. Neymar is estimated to have a net worth of around $200 million.

#4 Dave Whelan | Net Worth - $210 million |

Wigan Athletic v A.F.C. Wimbledon - Sky Bet League One

Successful British businessman Dave Whelan has earned a fortune through his commercial ventures. He had a 10-year-long senior football career and played for Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra.

He is a former owner of Wigan Athletic and has also served as its chairman for two decades until stepping down from the role in 2015. The former left-back is one of the richest to have dabbled in football and has an estimated net worth of $210 million.

#3 David Beckham | Net Worth - $450 million |

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

David Beckham is one of the most popular players in the history of football. He is one of the biggest global superstars that the game has ever produced and is the face of multiple world-famous brands. Beckham endorses several top brands like H&M, Tudor, Haig Whiskey, Armani and Breitling, to name a few.

He is also the co-owner of MLS outfit Inter Miami and is easily one of the richest players to have ever played the beautiful game. Beckham has an estimated net worth of around $450 million.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo | Net Worth - $500 million |

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated to be around $500 million. He has earned a significant amount of money throughout his successful football career.

Ronaldo's net worth is a reflection of his talent, hard work and the numerous lucrative endorsement deals he has managed to land in his career. He has been the face of multiple brands, including Nike, Tag Heuer and Clear.

Additionally, Ronaldo has invested in various business ventures, such as hotels and a clothing line as well. His lavish lifestyle replete with extravagant vacations highlights the immense wealth he possesses.

#1 Lionel Messi | Net Worth - $600 million |

Montblanc Signing Wall - 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris

Lionel Messi completed football in 2022 when he fired Argentina to World Cup glory. He is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game and this has helped him secure numerous endorsement deals. Messi has partnered with iconic brands like Adidas and Pepsi and these have been extremely lucrative.

He has also consistently and justifiably been one of the highest wage earners in the world of football. Messi, who has now joined MLS outfit Inter Miami has a net worth of around $600 million.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



That includes salary, signing bonus & equity in the team — but it doesn't include revenue-sharing deals with Apple, Adidas & Fanatics.



Still, Messi is now the highest-paid US athlete. Lionel Messi will make $50 million to $60 million annually at Inter Miami, per @kbadenhausen That includes salary, signing bonus & equity in the team — but it doesn't include revenue-sharing deals with Apple, Adidas & Fanatics.Still, Messi is now the highest-paid US athlete. Lionel Messi will make $50 million to $60 million annually at Inter Miami, per @kbadenhausen.That includes salary, signing bonus & equity in the team — but it doesn't include revenue-sharing deals with Apple, Adidas & Fanatics.Still, Messi is now the highest-paid US athlete. https://t.co/6X157OFqvr

Poll : 0 votes