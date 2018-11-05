×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 7 players donning the number 7 jersey at the moment

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
483   //    05 Nov 2018, 18:22 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has redefined the #7 position in modern football
Cristiano Ronaldo has redefined the #7 position in modern football

When it comes to iconic football jerseys, there are not many numbers which can match the eminence of the #7. It occupies a special place in the history of the game because of the legendary players who have donned it on the pitch.

Some legends of the game including, George Best, Kenny Dalglish, David Beckham, and the GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo, have made the #7 synonymous with greatness.

Because of the performances of these players, the jersey has become one of the most identifiable one on the pitch. And any player who is bestowed with the honor of wearing this jersey by a club is expected to be nothing less than outstanding.

Though it may seem that currently the #10s and #9s are ruling the pitch, there are quite a few remarkable #7s who are plying their trade in the top 5 European leagues.

Here we take a look at the top 7 players who are keeping the iconic status of the #7 Jersey alive.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho took Barcelona's famous #7 jersey this season
Coutinho took Barcelona's famous #7 jersey this season

Phillipe Coutinho became the third most-expensive player in the world, when he moved to Barcelona from Liverpool for £142 million last January.

The Brazilian decided to take up the iconic #7 jersey at the Camp Nou this summer, joining a long list of famous players, including Luis Figo, Henrik Larsson, and David Villa.

The former Liverpool and Inter Milan playmaker has settled really well in LaLiga, and has continued his good form from last season in the new campaign. Since joining the club, he has scored a total of 15 goals in all competitions so far, and has set up a further 9 for his teammates.

Recently, he scored his first El Clasico goal in the 5-1 trashing of Real Madrid by Barcelona.

He has scored 4 goals in LaLiga, and provided 1 assist in 11 games this season. In the Champions League he has been involved in 3 goals for La Blaugrana, scoring 1 and assisting 2.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Parc Des Princes
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Football: World's Most Expensive 11
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
The best No. 7s in club football right now
RELATED STORY
6 incredible strikers who are in scary form at the moment
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 3 predictions for the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
5 clubs with the world's best attacking partnerships at...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
Tomorrow MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
Tomorrow CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us