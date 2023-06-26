Top 7 players with most goals for club and country this season (2022-23)

Prolific goalscorers can prove to be vital assets to both club and country over the course of a season. In-form goalscorers will find the back of the net regularly, which takes a lot of pressure off the back of their teammates and enhances the team's overall performance.

An in-form goalscorer can make the most out of half-chances and often help turn the tide of a match all by themselves. They are often the focal point of a team's attack and this helps them draw opponents out of position and help create space for other players.

Goalscoring machines can prove to be a major weapon in international tournaments where the result of one game can have major ramifications.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top seven players with the most goals for club and country in the 2022-23 season.

#6 Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United) - 34 goals

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is coming off the best season of his career on an individual level. The Englishman has been in fine form for club and country this term. He was a standout performer for Manchester United as they navigated a rewarding campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford scored 34 goals for club and country combined in the 2022-23 season. He scored 30 goals for Manchester United and also banged in four for England, three of which came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rashford's finishing has improved considerably over the last year and his movement continues to be top-notch. If he can improve on this, the 25-year-old will soon establish himself as one of the finest strikers on the planet.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) - 34 goals

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Mohamed Salah has consistently exhibited his lethal finishing ability and has found the back of the net with remarkable frequency during his time at Liverpool. His blistering pace, exquisite dribbling and clinical finishing skills have made him a nightmare for defenders.

Salah is one of the most prolific goalscorers the Premier League has seen in recent times. Despite Liverpool enduring an underwhelming campaign this time around, Salah was up to his usual tricks.

He scored a total of 34 goals in the 2022-23 season for club and country and 30 of those came for Liverpool across all competitions.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona) - 36 goals

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 in search of a new challenge and it would be fair to say that he has delivered the goods in his debut campaign at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Polish striker's goals were critical to the Catalans winning the La Liga title. Lewandowski scored 33 goals in all competitions for Barcelona and added three more for Poland on the international stage.

#4 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain) - 38 goals

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

If you thought Lionel Messi didn't have as good a goalscoring record in the 2022-23 season as he usually does, think again. Messi was firing them in for both club and country and despite crossing over to the wrong side of the 30s, he continues to be absolutely world-class at dispatching chances.

Messi scored 21 goals across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this term. He played like a man possessed every time he put on the Argentina jersey and netted a total of 17 goals for La Albiceleste in the 2022-23 season to take his goal tally for club and country to 38 for the campaign.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now agreed to join MLS side Toronto FC.

#3 Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur) - 40 goals

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Amid Tottenham Hotspur's extensive struggles, Harry Kane still managed to have a great campaign on the goalscoring front. The England captain was as effective as ever in front of goal and bagged a total of 40 goals for club and country in the 2022-23 season.

He netted 32 times in all competitions for Spurs and eight times for England. Kane is one of the most well-rounded strikers in world football and it is a pity that he doesn't have any silverware to show for it.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) - 54 goals

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe is only 24 years old but has already had a glorious career. He is an absolute menace with the ball at his feet and his shooting ability is second to none at this point.

The young forward almost led France to a second World Cup triumph in 2022. He scored a hat-trick for Les Bleus in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Argentina but ended up on the losing side.

He was also firing on all cylinders for Paris Saint-Germain this term. Mbappe scored a total of 41 goals for PSG in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 2022 World Cup top scorer (8 goals)

First hat-trick in men's final since 1966

🤯 Sixth-highest scorer in competition history (12 goals)



Mbappé is just 23... 2022 World Cup top scorer (8 goals)First hat-trick in men's final since 1966🤯 Sixth-highest scorer in competition history (12 goals)Mbappé is just 23... ⚽️ 2022 World Cup top scorer (8 goals)😮 First hat-trick in men's final since 1966🤯 Sixth-highest scorer in competition history (12 goals)🇫🇷 Mbappé is just 23... https://t.co/e8LVLJOqEf

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City) - 56 goals

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

To say that Erling Haaland's switch to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 bore fruit would be a massive understatement. The young Norwegian marksman proved what a phenomenal goalscorer he is by contributing generously to Manchester City's continental treble triumph.

Haaland was simply unstoppable in attack for City. He racked up as many as 52 goals across all competitions and also took home the European Golden Shoe. The 22-year-old also scored four goals for Norway on the international stage to take his tally to 56 for club and country combined in the 2022-23 season.

