Top Contenders for Champions League Golden Boot: November 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
488   //    29 Nov 2018, 22:33 IST

Messi continues to sparkle in the UEFA Champions League
Hello and welcome back to our latest assessment of the top scorers of the UEFA Champions League. There have been a few changes to the rankings since our last evaluation at the end of October and the race has become quite interesting right now.

Also Read: Top Contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot: October 2018

The month of November has seen a few fabulous games and quite a few clubs have already secured progression into the knockout stages of the tournament. However, what has come as a surprise is that the race to become the Champions League top scorer is missing quite a few big names this season. The biggest player missing right now is Cristiano Ronaldo, last season's top scorer, who has managed just 1 goal from 4 appearances in the group stages so far. Another big name missing is Mohamed Salah, who finished last season with 10 goals from 13 games. The Egyptian has been enduring a tough time so far, managing only 2 goals from 5 games. However, it is too early to rule out these two from the race.

Not all of the players from the top 5 from last month make into the list this time. Kylian Mbappe is the first one to miss out, having failed to score in the Champions League in November, where as Neymar misses out too, even though he did score one goal this week. Read on to find out who replaces them in the list and also know the top 5 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot at the end of November, 2018.

#5 Paolo Dybala (Juventus)


Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Goals Scored - 4

The Argentinean has slipped two places into 5th position at the end of November, and now has 4 goals from 4 games in the Champions League this season. Dybala started the tournament on the bench against Valencia in the first match, but then scored 4 goals in the next two games, including a hat-trick against Young Boys at home. However, the month of November has not been kind to him.

Dybala started against United at home and even though he played well, could not find the back of the net, as Juventus succumbed to a United's pressure late in the game and lost 1-2 at home. This week, he started against Valencia at home, but even though he came close on a couple of occasions, Dybala failed to score again. He was eventually substituted with Doglas Costa in the 79th minute.

The Argentinean was expected to take the back seat upon the arrival of Ronaldo, however, Dybala has ensured that Juventus do not suffer as their star man still gathers his footings. Paolo Dybala is ranked 5th among the top contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot at the end of November.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
