Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot: January 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 362 // 02 Jan 2019, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi ended the year with a bang, but where does he feature in the race?

Hello and Welcome back to our assessment of the race to the Pichichi Trophy for the month of January 2019. Let us start by wishing all our readers a very happy and prosperous new year ahead.

The race to the LaLiga Golden Boot took a few predictable turns in the month of December, including one at the top of the pile. However, what is shocking is the continued absence of a Real Madrid player among the contenders!

Also Read: Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot: December 2018

La Liga went into the Winter Break from 23rd December until 3rd January 2019. Some of the players will be raring to go by then, by virtue of a fantastic end to the year. Others will be hoping for better luck in the new year, as the month of December had not been kind to quite a few of our contenders.

Before the football resumes again, let us take a look at the top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot at the start of the new year.

#10 Ousmane Dembele (France, Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Goals Scored - 7

The Frenchman continues at the 10th place, tied on goals and goals per game with Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla FC. However, Dembele has a better goals per minute ratio, which sees him finish ahead of the Spaniard in this list. The Barcelona forward had a pretty decent December, scoring 2 goals from 4 games.

Dembele started the month with the game against Villareal, where he played the full 90 minutes for only the second time in the League this season. He finished the game with an assist, but could not find the back of the net himself.

Advertisement

However, he was on form in the following game, scoring one and setting up another as Barcelona scored 4 past Espanyol. He could not add to his tally against Levante but scored once more against Celta de Vigo in the last game of the year.

The Frenchman has mostly played on the left side of the front three this season and majority of his goals have come when starting from that position. Dembele now has 7 goals from 16 games in La Liga and 10 goals from 22 games for Barcelona in all competitions.

He has already bettered his return from last season and should have a strong second half of the season. At the start of the new year, Ousmane Dembele is 10th among the top contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement