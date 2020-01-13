Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot - January 2020

Ronaldo started the season slow but has now scored 9 goals in his last 6 outings in Serie A

Serie A is well underway now and we are starting to get a sense of how things are going to pan out in the Italian top-flight this season. This applies to the league table as well as the race for the Golden Boot.

The Golden Boot race began fairly tediously this season, with it appearing that one man would win it unchallenged. That has changed in the last month though, and it looks like we may have somewhat of a battle emerging, adding an extra dimension to an already fascinating Serie A season.

Here is a list of the top five goalscorers in Serie A as it currently stands on 13/01/2020.

#5 Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (10 goals, 1313 minutes played)

Lautaro Martinez

This is the first Inter Milan player on this list, with the club featuring two players in the top five goalscorers list in the league this season. The 22-year-old Argentine has scored a respectable 10 goals in 18 games this season and has proved to be an integral part in Inter Milan's intense title challenge against defending champions Juventus.

Besides netting 10 goals in Serie A, the youngster has also scored an impressive five goals in six games in the Champions League, finding the back of the net against clubs such as FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

#4 Joao Pedro, Cagliari (11 goals, 1709 minutes played)

Joao Pedro

In at number four is Joao Pedro, who has scored an impressive 11 goals this season. The Portuguese began the season in somewhat of a goalscoring dry spell, only managing to score three goals in his first nine games.

His last 10 games, however, have been in stark contrast as he has netted an impressive eight goals during the period, consequently elevating him into the top 5 goalscorers in Serie A this season.

