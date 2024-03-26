Top 5 U-21 players in Europe from the ongoing 2023-24 season 

Every season, we get the privilege of witnessing some of the brightest talents across the whole of Europe. Some may fizzle out with all the hype and expectations, but some remain destined for greatness. A few of them have already burst onto the scene and assumed starring roles for their clubs.

The fans have been greeted to a number of promising players who are taking Europe by storm at the highest level. But only a handful of them can sustain their levels throughout the season at such a young age.If these players can keep up and improve with every passing season, we may be looking at future Ballon d'Or winners.

While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will be the favorites for individual honours, some of these talents have all the tools to make a case for themselves in the future. This list has ranked five of the best under-21 players (born in 2003 and later) in Europe based on their performances this season.

#5 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona/Spain, winger (b.2007)

Lamine Yamal

It is difficult to explain the achievements and records that Lamine Yamal has broken in Europe this season. The young La Masia product burst onto the scene at only 15 years old. Representing and starting for a club like Barcelona at such a tender age just speaks volumes about the talent and potential of Yamal.

Barcelona manager Xavi has showed a lot of faith in the young winger. With six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions so far this season, Yamal is already gaining some valuable experience at the highest level. He has gone on to represent Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and has already scored two goals becoming the youngest ever scorer in Spanish history - all this before even turning 17.

It may be too soon for this conversation but the tricky left-footed winger is already being compared to a certain diminutive Argentine. The question is inevitable. Is Lamine Yamal the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona and possibly even world football?

#4 Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig (loan)/Netherlands, midfielder (b.2003)

Xavi Simons

Named after the legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, Xavi Simons has grabbed a lot of eyeballs since his La Masia days. The young talent was destined to break into the first team at Camp Nou. But after deciding to choose a sporting project which would've furthered his career (as per SPORT), Simons left Barcelona. His currrent parent club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were quick to snap him up from the Catalan club.

Now on loan at RB Leipzig, the Dutch midfielder has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 36 games across competitions this season. Simons is yet to score or assist on the international front in 12 Oranje caps but as he flourishes in Europe, he will be looking to make a big impact at Euro 2024.

#3 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany, midfielder (b.2003)

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala made a name for himself last season after he scoring the winning goal that secured Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season. This season has been no different as he continues to terrorise defenders all over Europe.

The German is a versatile player who can play on either wing and in all positions of the midfield. While Musiala is not gifted with blistering pace, his quick footwork and dribbling ability has always been a joy to watch. He has 12 goals and seven assists this season in 31 games across competitions this season. He will be hungry for more as he looks to equal his double-digit goals (16) and assists tally (16) from his previous campaign.

Bundesliga may be out of reach but the crown jewel of both Bayern and Germany will be looking to guide both club and country to continental glory at Euro 2024 this year.

#2 Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen/Germany, midfielder (b.2003)

Florian Wirtz

Another jewel in the crown for Germany, what an extraordinary season it has been for Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer are still competing in all competitions, are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues, and are atop the Bundesliga table by a margin of 10 points.

A lot of credit has to go to Xabi Alonso as he has managed to unlock the potential of Florian Wirtz as he has slotted seamlessly into their attack. A serious knee injury saw him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the German has not looked back this season.

A devastating dribbler with an eye for a key pass, Wirtz has recorded an incredible 17 assists along with 11 goals in 36 games across competitions this season. Undoubtedly, he will be a prime transfer target for several clubs in Europe Wirtz looks to add more trophies this season and possibly an international trophy at the Euros.

#1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England, midfielder (b.2003)

Jude Bellingham

At this point, we are running out of superlatives for the 2023 Golden Boy award winner. Jude Bellingham is not just the best under-21 player in Europe but can even make a case as the best player in the world. After a transfer that could go up to a reported €133m with add-ons, Real Madrid have signed a talent who is worth every single penny.

Known for his ball control, Bellingham is gifted with exceptional physical and technical attributes that makes him a well-rounded midfielder. Due to lack of a striker, Bellingham has managed to be among the goals for the Spanish capital. The Englishman leads the Pichichi race with 16 goals and has scored 20 goals in 31 games across competitions, with nine assists to his name.

Bellingham has taken the unconventional path to the top for English players as he continues his club football abroad, never having played in the Premier League. It has worked well for him so far as Madrid are at the top of La Liga and are looking for their 15th Champions League title.

Bellingham has all the elements to be the greatest English footballer ever and will be looking to make a name for himself on the international stage at Euro 2024.