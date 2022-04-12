Top-four is now Tottenham's to lose after moving three points clear with victory against Aston Villa

A few weeks ago, Tottenham were not even in the conversation when the Premier League's top four contenders were being mentioned, but they have changed the narrative.

A series of inconsistent performances derailed Antonio Conte's side, as Manchester United and Arsenal stole a march on them in the race for a Champions League slot.

However, Spurs have bettered their rivals in recent times after successfully turning things around. Harry Kane is back to his best and he's pulling the rest of the team along.

Over the weekend, Tottenham made it four wins from their last four Premier League matches after making light work of Aston Villa.

Tottanham rout Aston Villa

Spurs have been one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League in the last four weeks. Since losing to Manchester United in early March, they've been completely reborn and outstanding.

Conte's charges carried that same ruthless form into the game against Aston Villa and ended up routing their opponents 4-0.

The attacking trio of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane were in ruthless form as they put Steven Gerrard's side to the sword.

Kane may not have got on the score sheet, but he registered two assists while Son grabbed a hat-trick. Kulusevski also netted once to cap off a good day at the office for the North Londoners.

Spurs have top four in their hands

Amongst all the teams chasing a top-four place, only Tottenham won last weekend. Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United all lost their respective league games.

To this end, Spurs have now moved three points clear of the chasing pack, as they sit comfortably in fourth position.

"To be resilient is important if we want to be a top team, in every game there are moments when the opponent can create difficulty and if we are not strong you will never win something or do something important," Conte noted, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"We are going in this aspect, I'm very happy because I have a group of players who want to show me that they will improve in many aspects.

"When you have this you have to be happy to work with them and to try to do something important at the end of the season. Seven games to go and we are showing that we are deserving to stay in the race for a place in the Champions League."

Tottenham have done very well to get themselves back into contention for a Champions League place. The fourth position is now theirs to lose after the momentum they've gathered to reach this stage.

