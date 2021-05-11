Top 4 spot could slip away from Leicester City unless they step up against Manchester United

The race for the Premier League’s top four places has gotten keener in recent weeks as the season grinds to its business end.

As it stands, only Manchester United and Manchester City have qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all still in contention for the last two available Champions League slots.

On Tuesday, though, the Foxes have an opportunity to move up to third in the Premier League when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers in the spotlight

Brendan Rodgers has been a breath of fresh air since joining Leicester City. The Northern Irishman has transformed the Foxes into consistent top four contenders.

Last season, they nearly qualified for the Champions League but fell off at the tail end of the season. It is, however, beginning to look like déjà vu.

Having been in imperious form all season, Leicester City have been limping in recent weeks, with their problems compounded by successive defeats in their last two Premier League matches.

Chelsea have already caught up with Rodgers’ side and West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham are also closing in fast.

Rodgers has so far done well at the King Power Stadium but his legacy could be tainted if the Foxes miss out on yet another Champions League qualification.

Worldwide #MunLei kick-off times 🌍⚽️



Where will you be watching from later? pic.twitter.com/QbzA4S6QNF — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2021

Top four slipping away from Leicester City

There are four more matches to be played, one of which will come against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

The top four is gradually slipping away from the Foxes and dropping points again will only further dampen their chances of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition.

"We are very close to achieving what we want but we know we have to fight and we have made it difficult for ourselves, that's the reality,” Rodgers told Sky Sports ahead of the game.

“In the last two games, we haven't got the results we wanted to. That means we have to really push and look to win these games, starting with the next game.

"It [being in the top four] shows you how well they've done in a lot of the other games but we have got to play the Europa League finalists and the Champions League finalists in two of our last three league games."

A win for Leicester City against Manchester United would be a huge boost to their chances of finishing in the top four, but anything less could prove to be damaging at the end of the season.