Top-performing signings XI 2021-22

With the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to ease off, many clubs bolstered their rosters this summer. While free transfers remained the preferred mode of business, clubs also splurged to land their top transfer targets.

The summer saw a lot of big-name players change clubs. To name a few, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, while Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos joined PSG. Meanwhile, David Alaba moved to Real Madrid, while Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid.

While the likes of Griezmann have taken their time to get going, other new arrivals have hit the ground running. On that note, here's a look at the best performing XI of new arrivals this season. A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI. Without further ado, let's get started:

NOTE: All stats as per transfermarkt.

# Goalkeeper - Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Mike Maignan joined AC Milan this summer.

Mike Maignan has been one of the in-form goalkeepers this season. After keeping 21 clean sheets in Lille's unexpected Ligue 1 triumph last campaign, the 26-year-old Frenchman moved south to join AC Milan.

It's early days, but Maignan has already impressed his new employers. He has kept three clean sheets in five Serie A games to help the Rossoneri stay within two points of early league leaders Napoli.

Although his first Champions League outing saw Milan return from Anfield with a 3-2 defeat, Maignan was one of the club's star performers. He thwarted the hosts on multiple occasions before a second-half surge saw Liverpool take all three points.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Mike Maignan COMPLETELY turned the tides for AC Milan 🧤🌊

Maignan will hope to continue his impressive form as Milan seek a return to their heyday and a first Serie A title since 2011.

# Left-back - David Alaba (Real Madrid)

David Alaba (in green) has hit the ground running at Real Madrid.

David Alaba is one of the best full-backs in the game at the moment. After an illustrious decade-long stint at Bayern Munich, where he won two continental trebles, Alaba arrived at Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Inheriting the #4 jersey from the club's departing captain Sergio Ramos, Alaba has impressed in the six games across competitions he has played this season. Back at his favoured left-back role, the versatile 29-year-old has already provided two assists to endear himself to the club faithful.

David Alaba @David_Alaba



Primer partido con el Intensive, exciting, successful...perfecto!



Primer partido con el @realmadrid en la Liga de Campeones. Primera victoria con el Real Madrid en la Liga de Campeones. ¡A tope, equipo! https://t.co/r5oGdzdvF2

Post the departure of the central-defensive pair of Ramos and Raphael Varane, Alaba is one of Madrid's most experienced defenders. He will look to play a key role as the club strives to return to winning big titles this season.

# Centre-back - Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen)

Odilon Kossounou has already impressed at Bayer Leverkusen.

Odilon Koussounou is one of the most exciting young centre-backs in the game at the moment.

The 20-year-old Cote d'Ivoire international enjoyed a standout campaign for Club Brugge last season, impressing with his ability on the ball at all ends. That prompted Bayer 04 Leverkusen to snap up Koussounou, who hit the ground running at the BayArena. Koussounou bagged an assist on his Leverkusen debut.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Odilon Kossounou describes his competitive debut and first assist for the Werkself!

Although he is yet to open his account in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen will expect Koussounou to continue his good form as they seek to compete for the league title. After five games, Leverkusen are three points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

# Centre-back - Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Raphael Varane moved to Manchester United this summer.

Raphael Varane is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the game. After an illustrious decade-long stint at Real Madrid, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner arrived at Manchester United this summer.

It is still early days into his Old Trafford stint, but Varane has already struck a promising partnership with his club captain Harry Maguire at the centre of defence. The Frenchman has impressed at both ends, making key clearances and providing an assist on his Premier League debut.

Squawka Football @Squawka Raphael Varane's Premier League debut by numbers:



74 touches

3 clearances

3 duels won

1 blocked shot

1 tackle

1 chance created

1 assist

0 x dribbled past



And a clean sheet for good measure.⛔️ Raphael Varane’s Premier League debut by numbers:



74 touches

3 clearances

3 duels won

1 blocked shot

1 tackle

1 chance created

1 assist

0 x dribbled past



And a clean sheet for good measure.⛔️ https://t.co/qfnSTsnMNY

Varane will look to continue his stellar start to life at Old Trafford as United seek their first Premier League title in almost a decade.

# Right-back - Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Achraf Hakimi scored on his PSG debut.

Achraf Hakimi has hit the ground running at PSG, scoring on his club debut after a prolific season-long stint at Serie A winners Inter Milan.

One of the best goalscoring full-backs in the game, Hakimi has become one of the first names on the team list in a star-studded PSG squad. He has already scored three times, including a last-minute winner, and bagged two assists. That has helped PSG go seven points clear at the top after only seven games.

With PSG already odds-on favourites for the Ligue 1 title, Hakimi will now look to help his new team win their first Champions League title.

