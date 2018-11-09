×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top Players from Gameweek 11 in the English Premier League 2018-19

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Feature
158   //    09 Nov 2018, 09:25 IST


Morata was sensational against Crystal Palace - Premier League
Morata was sensational against Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea remain unbeaten after game week eleven. The Reds face bottom-placed Fulham, while the Blues take on a spirited Everton. Man City will seek to maintain their winning ways intact when they meet the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho encountered a nail-biting finish as Manchester United scraped past Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries suffered their first loss of the season after six home wins to the Red Devils who climbed up one place above to seventh.

The expected matchup of the week meandered into a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Liverpool. Both teams dropped a place down to be third and fifth, respectively.

Manchester City pummeled a hapless Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium leaving Mark Hughes future in the balance. Citizens stayed two points clear on top of the table.

West Ham came away with a 4-2 home win over Burnley at the London Stadium.

At Goodison Park, Everton secured a 3-1 victory over Brighton. Seagulls dropped one rung below to stay 12th.

Chelsea dominated Crystal Palace winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge with Hazard coming off from the bench providing the cross from a set-piece. The Blues moved up a position above Liverpool to second place with a superior goal difference.

Spurs earned a crucial 3-2 away victory in a pulsating contest with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. Spurs moved to fourth while Wolves dropped to eleventh after a harsh off-side call took away a draw from their hands.

Rafael Benítez extended his lifeline after Newcastle secured a solitary goal victory over Watford at St. James’s Park. The Magpies have struggled to manage a clean sheet in their five home matches. Magpies moved two places above to 17th while Hornets dropped a place down to eighth.

Huddersfield had a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the John Smith’s Stadium leaving Slavisa Jokanovic in a spot of bother. Terriers pushed Cottagers to the bottom spot as they climbed to the 18th place.

Leicester had an emotional 1-0 victory over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium. Foxes moved two places above to the tenth spot, while Bluebirds dropped two places below to find themselves in the relegation zone.

I have applied a 3-4-3 formation for game week 11.


Goal Keeper - Kasper Peter Schmeichel (Leicester City)


Leicester City's Kasper Peter Schmeichel
Leicester City's Kasper Peter Schmeichel

The Danish keeper sported two saves in the game, to hand Leicester an emotional victory over Cardiff.

Schmeichel who looked disturbed during the brief silence before the start of the game, Schmeichel was forced into an early save after a long shot from Bobby DeCordova Reid.

He pulled off another stunning save at the near post from Josh Murphy’s effort.

Schmeichel has been reasonably quiet this season with Hart and Fabianski hogging the headlines. His performance against the Bluebirds should please Puel after a sorrow week draws to a close.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Fantasy Premier League: 3 top-scoring players from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from gameweek 11 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who wear the number 10 in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, gameweek 10: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 players who have exceeded...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us