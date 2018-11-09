Top Players from Gameweek 11 in the English Premier League 2018-19

Morata was sensational against Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea remain unbeaten after game week eleven. The Reds face bottom-placed Fulham, while the Blues take on a spirited Everton. Man City will seek to maintain their winning ways intact when they meet the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho encountered a nail-biting finish as Manchester United scraped past Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries suffered their first loss of the season after six home wins to the Red Devils who climbed up one place above to seventh.

The expected matchup of the week meandered into a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Liverpool. Both teams dropped a place down to be third and fifth, respectively.

Manchester City pummeled a hapless Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium leaving Mark Hughes future in the balance. Citizens stayed two points clear on top of the table.

West Ham came away with a 4-2 home win over Burnley at the London Stadium.

At Goodison Park, Everton secured a 3-1 victory over Brighton. Seagulls dropped one rung below to stay 12th.

Chelsea dominated Crystal Palace winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge with Hazard coming off from the bench providing the cross from a set-piece. The Blues moved up a position above Liverpool to second place with a superior goal difference.

Spurs earned a crucial 3-2 away victory in a pulsating contest with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. Spurs moved to fourth while Wolves dropped to eleventh after a harsh off-side call took away a draw from their hands.

Rafael Benítez extended his lifeline after Newcastle secured a solitary goal victory over Watford at St. James’s Park. The Magpies have struggled to manage a clean sheet in their five home matches. Magpies moved two places above to 17th while Hornets dropped a place down to eighth.

Huddersfield had a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the John Smith’s Stadium leaving Slavisa Jokanovic in a spot of bother. Terriers pushed Cottagers to the bottom spot as they climbed to the 18th place.

Leicester had an emotional 1-0 victory over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium. Foxes moved two places above to the tenth spot, while Bluebirds dropped two places below to find themselves in the relegation zone.

I have applied a 3-4-3 formation for game week 11.

Goal Keeper - Kasper Peter Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Leicester City's Kasper Peter Schmeichel

The Danish keeper sported two saves in the game, to hand Leicester an emotional victory over Cardiff.

Schmeichel who looked disturbed during the brief silence before the start of the game, Schmeichel was forced into an early save after a long shot from Bobby DeCordova Reid.

He pulled off another stunning save at the near post from Josh Murphy’s effort.

Schmeichel has been reasonably quiet this season with Hart and Fabianski hogging the headlines. His performance against the Bluebirds should please Puel after a sorrow week draws to a close.

1 / 5 NEXT