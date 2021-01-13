Manchester United in perfect shape ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United emboldened their bid to win the Premier League after recording a hard-fought win against Burnley on Tuesday. The Red Devils picked up all three points in a game where chances were few and far between.

Many have predicted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will soon run out of steam and fall in the title race. However, they continue to go from strength-to-strength and currently sit at the summer of the Premier League.

Tuesday’s victory away at Burnley was Manchester United’s fifth win in their last six Premier League games. While they made a slow start to the season, no club has been more consistent than the Reds since the beginning of November.

Since suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 1st, the Reds have gone on an unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Man Utd will finish a post-Christmas GW top of the Premier League table for the first time since the final weekend of their 2012-13 title-winning campaign.



Ole’s Reds are now top of the table

The coming weeks will feature crucial tests and the club’s title ambitions will be tested. Beating Burnley, though, has now sent the Reds to the top of the Premier League table. It is the first time since 2013 that Manchester United are leading the league table after New Year.

Now three points above Liverpool, Solskjaer and his side will look to consolidate their gains when they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

It’s been a hell of a ride for the Norwegian and winning the league will be a huge achievement for him and the club. A few months ago, he was under huge pressure following a series of poor results. However, he always had things under control and the club is now benefitting from having patience with him.

Manchester United on a good run ahead of Liverpool game

There are still many who believe Manchester United won't win the league despite their rise to the top of the table. This is because the Reds have often flattered to deceive when the stakes are high.

They bottled it in the UEFA Champions League when all they had to do was gain a point from their last two group games. They ended up losing both, leading to their relegation to the Europa League.

However, Manchester United are in perfect shape ahead of their crucial top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool on Sunday. With a three-point lead, all the pressure is now on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"What a brilliant position to be in," Solskjaer said after the Burnley win, as quoted by ESPN. "We know it's going to be hard but we're ready and hungry, which is good and we couldn't have asked for a better time to go there."

"We go there knowing we're playing the best team by a mile in the country in the last year and a half. Of course, we know we're going to the champions. They've had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that's going to be a difficult game for us but we're ready for it," added Solskjaer.

Winning at Anfield is always a difficult task and Liverpool have not lost at home in over two years. However, Manchester United are in a good run of form and have all the tools to upset the defending champions.