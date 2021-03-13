Torino vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino entertain Inter Milan in their upcoming Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

The hosts failed to build on their 1-0 win over Cagliari last month and lost 4-2 in their previous outing against Crotone.

Inter Milan are on a seven-game winning streak in the league and recorded a 1-0 win over Atalanta thanks to Milan Škriniar's goal.

2 - For the second time in the three points for a win era #Inter have picked up 62+ points in their first 26 seasonal Serie A matches, after 2006/07 (70 in that case). Battleship.#InterAtalanta #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Kx3r4EMncQ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 8, 2021

Torino vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Torino have locked horns with the Milan giants 184 times so far. As expected, the visitors have a better record in the fixture and have 75 wins to their name.

Il Toro have 55 wins while 54 games have ended in a draw. Inter Milan are on a three-game winning streak against the hosts at the moment.

They last squared off in Serie A earlier this season at San Siro. Milan recorded a 4-2 win in that fixture.

Advertisement

Torino form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-D

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Torino vs Inter Milan Team News

Torino

For the hosts, Nicolas N’Koulou and Wilfried Singo are the only players who are yet to resume training after as many as eight first-team players tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Striker Andrea Belotti was one of the players who tested positive but has resumed training since.

Tomás Rincón picked up two yellow cards in the loss against Crotone and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nicolas N’Koulou and Wilfried Singo

Suspended: Tomás Rincón

Inter Milan

Advertisement

Arturo Vidal underwent surgery on his left knee this week

Inter Milan do not have a lot of injury concerns at the moment, which is one of the reasons why they are doing so well in the league.

Arturo Vidal will be the only absentee for Antonio Conte after undergoing knee surgery this week.

🏥 | REPORT@kingarturo23 underwent a perfectly successful surgery on his left knee this morning 👇https://t.co/hidlLbTfmj — Inter (@Inter_en) March 12, 2021

Injured: Arturo Vidal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Ricardo Rodriguez; Mergim Vojvoda, Amer Gojak, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Christian Ansaldi; Federico Bonazzoli, Simone Zaza

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan's dominance in the league has continued and they are the top-scoring side in the competition with 63 goals in 26 games. They also have the second-best defensive record in the league, having conceded 25 goals so far.

Advertisement

Torino have scored 35 goals but still find themselves in 18th place in the standings. We do not expect them to cause any problems for the league leaders and another win looks on the cards for the Nerazzurri.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Inter Milan.