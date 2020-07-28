Torino vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Torino are set to host AS Roma at the Olimpico di Torino for their latest Serie A fixture on Wednesday night.
Torino will head into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against bottom-dwellers SPAL. A Simone Verdi strike for Torino was cancelled out by a Marco D'Alessandro goal for SPAL. Moreno Longo's men lie 16th in the Serie A table, seven points ahead of 18th-placed Lecce with two games to go.
Roma, on the other hand, beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Sunday, courtesy of two Jordan Veretout penalties. Defender Nikola Milenkovic scored the lone goal for Fiorentina. Paulo Fonseca's side lie fifth in the league table, four points ahead of sixth-placed AC Milan with two games to go.
Torino vs Roma Head-to-Head
In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost five and drawn four.
In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Torino beat Roma 2-0 with Andrea Belotti scoring a brace.
Roma form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W-W
Torino form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-L-D-D
Torino vs Roma Team News
For Torino, midfielder Tomas Rincon is suspended for this tie. Defender Lorenzo De Silvestri and midfielder Daniele Baselli are out injured.
Injured: Lorenzo De Silvestri, Daniele Baselli
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Tomas Rincon
Roma have a few injury problems. Influential midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini broke his nose against Fiorentina and will not feature in the game. Cengiz Under, Roger Ibanez, Davide Santon and Juan Jesus are all out injured.
Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Under, Roger Ibanez, Davide Santon, Juan Jesus, Antonio Mirante
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Also Read: Reports: Manchester United eye James Rodriguez to add depth in midfield
Torino vs Roma Predicted XI
Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Gleison Bremer, Alex Berenguer, Soualiho Meite, Sasa Lukic, Ola Aina, Simone Verdi, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti
Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Bruno Peres, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Zaniolo, Edin Dzeko
Torino vs Roma Prediction
Torino will head into the encounter as the underdogs. Longo's side have been dependent on star player Andrea Belotti's goals the entire season, and the Italy international has delivered. If Torino expect to get anything out of this match, Belotti will have to be at his very best.
Roma are the form team in Italy at the moment. They have not lost any of their last six games, having won four and drawn two. While they may have some injury concerns, the presence of the likes of Dzeko and Mkhitaryan should be enough to help them win against Torino.
Prediction: Torino 0:2 Roma
Also Read: Real Madrid transfer news: West Ham United eye Los Blancos youngster Brahim DiazPublished 28 Jul 2020, 17:06 IST