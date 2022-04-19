Tottenham are bottling top-four chances after latest setback against Brighton

Antonio Conte has done some great work to bring Tottenham Hotspur back into contention for a top-four place in the Premier League. However, all that work could amount to nought if they don’t end the season strongly.

Over the weekend, Spurs gave little sign of taking such a step when they were beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion at home. They took on the Seagulls on Saturday, April 16.

Tottenham’s rise to fourth position was backed by a run of four consecutive wins, with the team taking advantage of their rivals’ slip-ups.

However, when the opportunity came for them to pull further clear, they failed to take it and rather dropped points.

Spurs had beaten West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa and scored 12 goals in their previous three league matches. They were expected to win against Brighton.

They were, however, far from their best when they faced the Seagulls. While Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son couldn’t produce any of their magic, Tottenham’s midfield was completely dysfunctional.

At one point, it looked as if Spurs had given up on trying to score a goal, and rather opted to sit back and wait for the final whistle to take a draw.

Their lethargy was ultimately punished when Leandro Trossard scored late on, in the 90th minute. The win gave Brighton their second successive league victory following last week’s upset of Arsenal at the Emirates.

🎙 "We have to restart and prepare for Brentford."



Antonio assesses this afternoon’s defeat. 🎙 “We have to restart and prepare for Brentford.”Antonio assesses this afternoon’s defeat. https://t.co/o62yiw76Ly

"Able to do much better than today" Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits

Tottenham are still fourth in the Premier League table, but they now lead Manchester United by just three points. Arsenal could move level on points with them if they win their match in hand.

This shouldn’t have been the case. Spurs had the chance to widen the gap between themselves and their top-four rivals but it seems like they could bottle it.

Conte admitted, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"For sure not a good result for us. A lesson we can learn today is that there are games that if you're not able to win, you're not to lose. It was very clear that today wasn't our day."

"The game was very difficult, a tactical game from both sides. Brighton were very good to close every space. We moved the ball slowly. We are able to do much better than today.

"Maybe a more fair final result was a draw but Brighton played a good game, well organised with a good manager. If you win against Arsenal and Tottenham away, it means the team is a good team.”

The Lilywhites have some tough matches coming up, including league games against Leicester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. They could come to regret dropping points against Brighton in a game that they should’ve won.

