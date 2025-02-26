Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: Cityzens' Player Ratings as they continue charge towards top four | Premier League 2024-25

A first-half strike from Erling Haaland separated the two sides as Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 26. The Premier League clash took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs named a much-rotated side for the encounter, with an eye on their upcoming Europa League knockouts clash. The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son were rested while January signing Mathys Tel led the line.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were boosted by the return of Erling Haaland from injury. He was joined in attack by Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, and Savinho.

A great start for the visitors saw them take the lead in the 12th minute through Haaland. Doku did well to drive into the box and his deflected cross found the Norwegian forward, who tapped home from close range.

The hosts were put under further pressure, with Guglielmo Vicario making a fine stop to deny Haaland a second while Savinho missed a simple chance.

In the second half, Ange Postecoglou's side made a few more forays into the City box in search of an equaliser. Wilson Odobert and Heung-min Son came close, but were unable to find the back of the net.

The result sees Manchester City overtake Chelsea and move into fourth place, a point off Nottingham Forest in third. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, remain in the bottom half of the table. Here are the player ratings:

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

A strong performance from Ederson was key in helping Manchester City keep a clean sheet. He made six saves in all, including a great stop to deny Son in the second half.

Matheus Nunes - 5.5/10

Nunes continues to struggle in an unnatural position for him as Wilson Odobert enjoyed his battles against the Portuguese midfielder.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Dias barely put a foot wrong and was a solid presence at the back.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6.5/10

Similar to his partner in central defense, Khusanov was also assured and calm on the ball. He continues to string good performances together after a forgettable debut against Chelsea.

Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Gvardiol seemed to lack the usual attacking impetus he generally provides for the side. Off the ball, he had some shaky moments, with Brennan Johnson creating a few chances.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

The Croatian put in a tidy showing and was active against a weak Spurs midfield.

Nico Gonzalez - 6.5/10

He seems to be a good investment for Manchester City, proving to be an able replacement for Rodri by providing the side with some much-needed off-the-ball stability.

Savinho - 6.5/10

His dribbling and direct movement caused all sorts of problem for Destiny Udogie but the winger should really have gotten on the scoresheet, skying a simple chance.

Omar Marmoush - 6/10

The Egyptian was involved in the build-up and created one chance, but could not really make a difference.

Jeremy Doku - 7.5/10

A potent threat throughout the first half as Pedro Porro had no answers for Doku's quality. He cooled down a bit in the second, but was still causing issues.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

He marked his return with a typical poacher's goal, tapping home from close range. He also had a late second disallowed and continues to be Manchester City's talisman.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Came on for the last 15 minutes to see the game out.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Replaced Marmoush but could not really get involved.

James McAtee, Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

The trio came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

