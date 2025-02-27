Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to maintain their bid to finish in the top four. The incumbent English champions found the back of the net through Erling Halaand in the 12th minute after fine work from Jeremy Doku.

Both teams played a spirited game but could not add any more goals. City remains in fourth, one point over fifth-placed Chelsea with 47 points, while Spurs are 13th, equal on points with 14th-place Manchester United with 33 points due to their superior goal difference.

After the final whistle, a couple of talking points emerged from the game, five of which are:

5. Ederson Moraes' star-studded performance

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes had a fabulous game against Tottenham Hotspur and was the man of the match in the tight clash. The Brazilian has not always enjoyed his best form this season, but he showed why he was the man between the sticks for his side's previous dominant campaigns in his North London show.

The Brazilian made six saves, completed 21 of 25 passes, and made 13 recoveries in his star-studded performance.

4. Abdukodir Khusanov easing into the team

Manchester City defender Abdoukodir Khusanov had a fine game against Tottenham Hotspur, and Pep Guardiola will be impressed by the defender's performance in the match. The Premier League's first Uzbek player initially struggled to settle into the team but looks to have established himself.

Khusanov completed 41 of 48 passes, made four recoveries, and won two of the three duels he entered in a solid performance.

3. Jeremy Doku, the Premier League's Bambi

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku was a fleet-footed miracle against Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian forward has been impressive for the incumbent champions and attempted eight dribbles in the game, completing four.

Doku created two chances in the match and played a key part in City's only goal. He completed 31 of 34 passes and won six of 14 duels in the game. The 22-year-old looks set to be one of the most electric players in the Premier League in the coming years.

2. Erling Halaand's goal-scoring return

Manchester City star Erling Halaand made a goalscoring return against Tottenham Hotspur after missing his side's previous two games due to injury. The Norwegian star managed the fewest duels in the game (27), and despite losing 10 duels, he managed to find the back of the net twice but was denied by VAR at the end of the game.

Despite City's struggles this season, Halaand has been solid in the Premier League, bagging 20 goals and three assists in 26 games.

1. Pedro Porro's brilliant game

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro had a fabulous game against Manchester City and will be disappointed to lose. He created four chances and won six of nine duels in the match.

The 25-year-old Portuguese star hopes to build on his performance and help his side return to winning when they face AZ Alkmaar on March 6. Spurs have lost three of their last five games.

