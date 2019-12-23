Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

A Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea game is always intense, and the presence of Jose Mourinho in Spurs' dugout added another dimension to the fixture. It was billed as the matchup between the 'Master' and the 'Apprentice'.

Frank Lampard's side started the game on the front foot and took the lead inside 13 minutes through Willian. Chelsea continued to dominate the match as Tottenham struggled to create any meaningful attempt on goal. Chelsea made their dominance count when they doubled their lead in the injury-time of the first half. Paulo Gazzaniga conceded a penalty after his poor tackle on Marcus Alonso and Willian dispatched the resultant spot-kick.

Mourinho switched formation after the first half by introducing Christian Eriksen in place of Eric Dier. Tottenham started to gain a foothold in the game, however, their momentum was disrupted after Heung-min Son received a red card for his kick on Rudiger. Mourinho's side still tried to push forward but Chelsea smartly managed the rest of the game to take home the three points.

While several players impressed, others failed to live up to the expectations. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Mason Mount

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mason Mount had been struggling for form recently after a bright start to the season. Mount is very important to the high-pressing style Lampard is implementing at Chelsea. Playing in his first London derby against Tottenham, the young England international was back to his best.

Mount kept pressing the Tottenham defense throughout the game. He was winning the ball in dangerous areas which helped Chelsea maintain the pressure. He did not end up scoring or assisting any of the goals, but it was his energy on and off the ball that troubled the hosts immensely.

Mount was also very efficient with the ball in this game. He has shown a tendency for playing high-risk passes this season. However, he was very smart with his passes in this game and it ensured that Chelsea did not end up facing dangerous counter-attacks as they have been guilty of on a few ocassions this season.

