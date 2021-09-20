Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues blow Spurs away in second-half salvo | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea won the London bragging rights after swatting aside Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. Second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger condemned the hapless Spurs to a second consecutive 3-0 Premier League defeat.

In a cagey first half, both sides saw a few openings, but neither showed the cutting edge to bury their chances, especially the hosts. But in the second, it was all Chelsea, who broke the deadlock through a header from Silva before doubling their advantage shortly after following Kante's deflected effort.

With Spurs looking like a spent force by now, Chelsea scored another in injury time. Having failed to clear a corner, Timo Werner latched onto the ball and cut it back to Rudiger inside the box. The latter drilled home a low drive into the bottom corner to wrap up the rout.

Courtesy of a better goal difference, Chelsea are now top of the table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United. Tottenham, meanwhile, have slipped from first to seventh in two gameweeks. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

He couldn't do anything about Chelsea's first and third goals, and was unlucky for the second, as it took a wicked deflection. But to his credit, the Frenchman made two impeccable saves on the line in the second half.

Emerson Royal - 7/10

He was a genuine threat with the ball at his feet. Defensively too, Royal was sound, making five clearances and tackles apiece.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

The 23-year-old won a free-kick for Tottenham Hotspur early on, and played a key role in keeping possession. But his influence waned after the break.

Eric Dier - 6/10

Dier read the game brilliantly, making a game-high ten clearances, and almost got a shot in with a header early on. He faded after the break, though, with his only notable moment in the second period being the deflection that gave Chelsea their second goal.

Sergio Reguilon - 6/10

The Spaniard produced an incredible burst of speed to create a decent chance. But that eventually came to nothing. He passed well, and won a free-kick in the second half for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7/10

It was a solid performance from Ndombele again, who made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch. He had some issue in the eye in the first half, but got that cleared, and kept going.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

He battled Kovacic well during Tottenham Hotspur's early moments of pressure. But, like a few of his teammates, Hojbjerg switched off in the second half.

Dele Alli - 6/10

Alli was more active defensively, closing down Mount on one occasion and grappling with Silva during a corner, for which albeit he was beaten. From an attacking standpoint, Alli was a complete non-factor, though.

Giovani Lo Celso - 6.5/10

The Argentine left his shooting boots at home, as he couldn't convert his chances despite being on the receiving end of a few of them.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

There were no goals for Tottenham Hotspur's prolific striker once again, as his partnership with Son didn't click on the night.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season for the first time since 2015-16, with the England striker attempting just four shots in this current campaign. Ghosting. 4 - Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season for the first time since 2015-16, with the England striker attempting just four shots in this current campaign. Ghosting. https://t.co/VBJLFcNnCR

Son Heung-min - 7/10

Tottenham Hotspur's single biggest threat of the match, the Korean ace made some incisive runs down the flanks. Son Heung-Min also fired a few shots, which called Arrizabalaga into action. He lacked proper service after the break, though.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes against Chelsea:

Oliver Skipp - 6.5/10

He came on for the last half an hour, and made a few slick passes.

Bryan Gil - 5/10

Gil came at about the same time as Skipp, but was almost non-existent on the pitch.

Davinson Sanchez - N/A

The Colombian was brought on against Chelsea, but failed to make any impact.

