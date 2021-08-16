Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Son secures a statement opening day win for Spurs | Premier League 2021-22

Son Heung-Min’s second-half strike secured three points for Tottenham Hotspur as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men inflicted a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in their season opener on Sunday evening.
Having seen most of their closest rivals secure statement wins earlier in the week, City set out with a point to prove and began in the ascendancy. Spurs, on the other hand, started sluggishly but gradually gained a foothold in the game as half-time grew closer.
However, neither goalkeeper was unduly tested as the two sides went into the break on level terms.
The deadlock was broken ten minutes into the second half when Son finished off a swift Spurs counter-attack by curling a superb left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
The goal spurred Pep Guardiola and his side into action as they stepped up a gear and called for reinforcements off the bench, only to come up against a well-drilled Spurs defense that they ultimately failed to breach.
Thus, Nuno’s Spurs tenure starts on a winning note as City look to bounce back from consecutive losses at the start of the season in their upcoming fixtures.
On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides:
Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings:
Hugo Lloris: 5/10
The veteran goalkeeper had a couple of moments of indecision in the first half but was ultimately equal to whatever the opposition threw at him.
Japhet Tanganga: 7/10
Given the task of playing at right-back and marking Sterling, the young defender performed admirably and earned a lot of praise for his superb defensive display.
Davinson Sanchez: 6/10
Like Tanganga and Dier on either side of him, the Colombian used his pace and physicality well and made several important tackles to help his side shut City’s attackers down.
Eric Dier: 6/10
A typically no-nonsense defensive performance from the Englishman, who was dominant in the air and was responsible for repelling several of City’s crosses into the box.
Sergio Reguilon: 6/10
Had his hands full with the dual threat of Mahrez and Cancelo and dealt with it extremely well, even finding time for a couple of promising forays upfield.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7/10
A commanding display in midfield from the Danish international, who took a lot of pressure off his relatively inexperienced midfield partner by throwing himself wholeheartedly into tackles and stopping several City attacks.
Oliver Skipp: 6/10
Like his side as a whole, the young midfielder shook off a nervy start and grew in confidence as the minutes ticked by, delivering an accomplished performance.
Lucas Moura: 6/10
Matched Bergwijn on the opposite flank with excellent pace and trickery, scarcely giving the City defense a moment’s rest.
Dele Alli: 5/10
The Englishman still looks to be getting used to life as a regular first-team starter and was a little off the pace compared to his teammates, often finding himself on the periphery of Spurs attacks rather than at the heart of them.
Steven Bergwijn: 7/10
A constant threat to City's backline with his fast and direct running, which paid dividends as he claimed the assists for Son’s opener and should have added another himself soon after.
Son Heung-Min: 8/10
Turned in a tireless display, ably led the line for Spurs in the conspicuous absence of Harry Kane, and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal that proved to be the winner.
Substitutes:
Giovani Lo Celso: 5/10
Added a touch of calm and composure to the Spurs ranks after replacing Bergwijn with about 15 minutes to go as Spurs looked to preserve their lead.
Matt Doherty: N.A.
Took over right-back duties from Tanganga for the final few minutes and helped his side see out the game.
Cristian Romero: N.A.
Made his Spurs bow in the final minute or so to help secure a clean sheet but barely got a touch of the ball while on the pitch.