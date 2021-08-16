Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Son secures a statement opening day win for Spurs | Premier League 2021-22

Son Heung-Min’s second-half strike secured three points for Tottenham Hotspur as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men inflicted a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in their season opener on Sunday evening.

FULL-TIME Spurs 1-0 Man City



It's a dream start for Nuno Espírito Santo as Son Heung-min’s second half strike helps @SpursOfficial see off Man City in his first #PL win as Spurs boss #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/Av0LpXY2Ra — Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2021

Having seen most of their closest rivals secure statement wins earlier in the week, City set out with a point to prove and began in the ascendancy. Spurs, on the other hand, started sluggishly but gradually gained a foothold in the game as half-time grew closer.

However, neither goalkeeper was unduly tested as the two sides went into the break on level terms.

The deadlock was broken ten minutes into the second half when Son finished off a swift Spurs counter-attack by curling a superb left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The goal spurred Pep Guardiola and his side into action as they stepped up a gear and called for reinforcements off the bench, only to come up against a well-drilled Spurs defense that they ultimately failed to breach.

5 - Pep Guardiola has now lost more away games against Spurs in all competitions than against any other opponent away from home (5). All five have come while in charge of Manchester City, with each of the last four coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Recurring. https://t.co/dnufyfVi07 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2021

Thus, Nuno’s Spurs tenure starts on a winning note as City look to bounce back from consecutive losses at the start of the season in their upcoming fixtures.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings:

The veteran goalkeeper had a couple of moments of indecision in the first half but was ultimately equal to whatever the opposition threw at him.

Japhet Tanganga: 7/10

Tanganga (R) was excellent and right-back for Spurs

Given the task of playing at right-back and marking Sterling, the young defender performed admirably and earned a lot of praise for his superb defensive display.

Japhet Tanganga's game by numbers vs. Man City:



100% long ball accuracy

90% pass accuracy

49 touches

4 duels won

4 fouls committed

2 tackles

2 clearances

1 interception

1 cross



No way past. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/Xo67Ngrgii — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

Like Tanganga and Dier on either side of him, the Colombian used his pace and physicality well and made several important tackles to help his side shut City’s attackers down.

A typically no-nonsense defensive performance from the Englishman, who was dominant in the air and was responsible for repelling several of City’s crosses into the box.

Had his hands full with the dual threat of Mahrez and Cancelo and dealt with it extremely well, even finding time for a couple of promising forays upfield.

Hojbjerg (R) bossd the midfield with his tough tackling and tireless running

A commanding display in midfield from the Danish international, who took a lot of pressure off his relatively inexperienced midfield partner by throwing himself wholeheartedly into tackles and stopping several City attacks.

Like his side as a whole, the young midfielder shook off a nervy start and grew in confidence as the minutes ticked by, delivering an accomplished performance.

Matched Bergwijn on the opposite flank with excellent pace and trickery, scarcely giving the City defense a moment’s rest.

Lucas Moura completed more take-ons (5) and won more fouls (4) than any other Tottenham player against Man City.



He was excellent in transition today. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ckliexUaOC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

The Englishman still looks to be getting used to life as a regular first-team starter and was a little off the pace compared to his teammates, often finding himself on the periphery of Spurs attacks rather than at the heart of them.

A constant threat to City's backline with his fast and direct running, which paid dividends as he claimed the assists for Son’s opener and should have added another himself soon after.

Son Heung-Min: 8/10

Son (L) proved to be Spurs' match-winner on the night

Turned in a tireless display, ably led the line for Spurs in the conspicuous absence of Harry Kane, and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal that proved to be the winner.

Son Heung-Min's game by numbers vs. Man City:



89% pass accuracy

48 touches

8 penalty area entries (most)

6 crosses

5 shots (most)

4 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

1 chance created

1 take-on

1 shot on target

1 goal



Match winner. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/GvkPBVMeVf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

Substitutes:

Added a touch of calm and composure to the Spurs ranks after replacing Bergwijn with about 15 minutes to go as Spurs looked to preserve their lead.

Took over right-back duties from Tanganga for the final few minutes and helped his side see out the game.

Made his Spurs bow in the final minute or so to help secure a clean sheet but barely got a touch of the ball while on the pitch.

