Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as heart but no brains falter in season-defining moment 

In the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21), Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Ange Postecoglou kept his record of claiming a trophy in his second season, thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal in the 42nd minute to hand his side their first trophy in 17 years.

The Spurs completed their fourth win in as many games over the Red Devils this season, establishing themselves as a true bogey team for Ruben Amorim's men.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

The Manchester United goalkeeper did not have a memorable game on his return to the Basque Country. He conceded from the only shot he faced in the match, and his distribution was forgettable, with only one of 10 long balls finding its target.

Luke Shaw- 5.5/10

The English defender was arguably the weakest link in the Manchester United defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. He was beaten too easily for the sole goal and won just one of the four duels he entered.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Harry Maguire was one of the Red Devils' stars to leave it all on the field against Tottenham Hotspur. He won nine of 12 duels and won one tackle in the game.

Leny Yoro- 7.5/10

The French defender had a solid game despite his side's disappointing result. Yoro completed the most passes in the match (80/83), made seven recoveries, and won six of eight duels against Tottenham Hotspur.

Patrick Dorgu- 7/10

The Danish defender had a decent game for Manchester United at the San Mames. He won six out of seven duels and won three tackles in the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Noussair Mazraoui- 7.5/10

The Moroccan star ran his socks off for the Red Devils during their disappointing defeat to Spurs. He won the most duels in the game (11/17) and made four recoveries

Casemiro- 7/10

The veteran midfielder had a good game beside Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils' midfield, but could not inspire anything. He won half of his 10 duels, made five recoveries, and one tackle in the Loss to Spurs.

Bruno Fernandes- 7.5/10

The Manchester United captain will be heartbroken after failing to inspire a result in his side's most important fixture this season. He created three chances, won eight of 14 duels, and made three tackles against Tottenham Hotspur.

Amad Diallo- 7/10

The Ivorian star was an active part of the game but failed to unlock the Tottenham Hotspur defense despite multiple efforts. He created two chances, but lost 10 out of 16 duels in the game.

Mason Mount- 6.5/10

The former Chelsea star did not have his best showing in his side's defeat at the San Mames. He managed just 26 touches in 71 minutes, and it was often easy to forget that he was on the pitch.

Rasmus Hojlund- 6.5/10

The Danish striker did not have the worst outing for the Red Devils in Bilbao. He created one chance and came close to drawing his side level in the defeat. Hojlund lost six of his 10 duels.

Manchester United substitutions

Alejandro Garnacho- 6/10

The Argentine star did not have the impact his manager expected against Tottenham following his 71st-minute introduction. He created a chance but failed to complete a dribble or win a duel in his time on the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee- 6/10

The Dutch forward came on late in the game, but could do little to help his side overturn their one-goal deficit. In 19 minutes, he completed three passes and won one duel from six touches.

Diogo Dalot- N/A

The fullback came on late in the game for the Red Devils and couldn't do much to prevent Tottenham Hotspur from securing the title at the final whistle.

Kobbie Mainoo- N/A

The Englishman came on late in the game. Despite piling on the late pressure with the rest of his team, he could do little to save Manchester United from defeat.

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More