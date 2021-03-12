Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Player ratings as Harry Kane guides Spurs to first-leg win | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after seeing off Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the first-leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane netted both goals for the hosts as they secured a hard-fought win and enter the return leg next week with a significant advantage.

Jose Mourinho's team struggled to create many opportunities in the match despite boasting a 68% possession.

Tanguy Ndombele was also denied what seemed like a legitimate penalty after being fouled inside the area, while substitute Gareth Bale missed a good chance towards the end.

It wasn't their best performance, but Tottenham got the job done and have a healthy lead going into the second-leg. Let's take a look at how the Tottenham players fared in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

The French custodian had little to do but was ready and there in the right place when called into action.

Serge Aurier - 6/10

Not his best night as he struggled to stamp his authority on the game. But Aurier still managed to salvage something from the game by assisting Kane for his second goal.

Eric Dier - 6/10

He filled in for Toby Alderwiereld very well and was solid at the back. However, he went into the book for a needless challenge on Petkovic in stoppage time.

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

With the visitors rarely threatening to attack, Sanchez had a breeze and looked comfortable throughout the game.

Ben Davies - 6/10

The Welshman had a decent game besides one near-calamitious giveaway which resulted in a dangerous Zagreb counter-attack.

Moussa Sissoko - 5/10

Sissoko looked shaky at times and sluggish in possession too. He gave the ball away a few times.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7/10

Kane will take plaudits for his brace but the real MVP tonight for Tottenham was Ndombele, who controlled the midfield, made plenty of good passes and never let the Zagreb defenders get a moment's rest.

Erik Lamela - 7/10

Another excellent performance from the Argentine. He was a bundle of energy, working tirelessly both on and off the ball whilst creating the first goal following a superb run through Zagreb's defense.

Dele Alli - 7/10

Alli continued to progress on his path to redemption with another encouraging performance that saw him time his runs to perfection, make incisive passes and create space for his teammates.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

The Korean wizard weaved his playmaking magic once again and linked up well with his partner-in-crime, Kane. It's unfortunate that he couldn't cap his performance tonight with a goal.

Kane's rich vein of form continued with another double

Harry Kane - 8/10

Tottenham's hero of the night with two goals, both coming from inside the box and both lovely finishes. His tally for the season now stands at 26 goals.

Most European goals for @SpursOfficial in a single season



8 - Martin Chivers (1971-72)

8 - Martin Chivers (1972-73)

8 - Martin Peters (1973-74)

8 - HARRY KANE (2020-21) pic.twitter.com/H8ocRTz4yT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 11, 2021

Substitutes

Gareth Bale - 7/10

He made a sublime trivela cross for Ndombele just after coming on and then saw a his free-kick saved by Livakovic. Bale's looking really sharp again.

Lucas Moura - 7/10

Moura pressed high, running directly at Zagreb defenders and forcing them into conceding possession. However, nothing came out of it.

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

Livakovic denied him a superb goal as Bergwijn produced an amazing volley that was bound for the net.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 5/10

The Dane went into the book for a rash challenge and is now suspended for the second-leg of the clash.

Carlos Vinicius - N/A

He came on too late to have any impact.